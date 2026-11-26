Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition John Steenhuisen has called for stronger cooperation between South Africa and Ghana to unlock new trade and investment opportunities, remove barriers to doing business and establish partnerships that promote industrial development and job creation.

Speaking on the opening day of the Sixth German-African Business Summit (GABS) in Accra, Ghana, on Monday, Steenhuisen emphasised the importance of strengthening economic relations between the two countries, saying closer collaboration could create opportunities for growth and development across their respective regions and the African continent.

The Deputy Minister told representatives of the Ghanaian Government, including the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, as well as business leaders and other stakeholders, that South Africa was keen to work with Ghana to identify areas of mutual economic interest and address regulatory and trade-related barriers affecting businesses.

“We want to look at new opportunities and a new catalyst for growth and development in our two countries. We want to look very clearly at where the opportunities lie and what we can do working together to unlock those opportunities and make them happen by being rid of some of the trade burdens and regulatory burdens,” he said.

Steenhuisen highlighted the strategic importance of closer economic alignment between the two countries, describing South Africa and Ghana as important economic anchors in Southern and West Africa, respectively.

“I think that together, Ghana and South Africa represent the twin anchors of the West and Southern African countries. When Accra and Pretoria align, I believe the entire continent can move forward,” he said.

He encouraged Ghanaian government counterparts and the business community to use the Summit as a platform for sustained engagement and to translate identified economic opportunities into practical commercial partnerships.

“So, we’re going to use this Summit, and we’re going to continue to engage with you to forge practical, profitable partnerships to create jobs, build industries, and deliver shared prosperity for our people,” he said.

The call for closer cooperation reflects South Africa’s commitment to strengthening trade and investment relations with Ghana through increased private-sector collaboration, improved market access and the removal of barriers affecting businesses operating in both markets.

The engagement also supports the strategic objectives of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), which include promoting industrialisation, attracting productive investment, diversifying export markets, strengthening domestic manufacturing and expanding intra-African trade.

Through its participation in GABS, South Africa aims to identify opportunities for partnerships with Ghanaian and other African businesses, while showcasing the country’s industrial capabilities and investment value proposition.