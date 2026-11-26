A heartfelt thank you to the Eastern Cape farming community and loyal clients
Albany Pumps reaches 35 years
How generational leadership and solar innovation helped a local business adapt to changing landscapes
1 min read
From a modest farm workshop in November 1991 to a leading water and solar solutions provider across the Eastern Cape, Albany Pumps reflects on more than three decades of community partnership and industry adaptation. Supported initially by local farmers, the family-run enterprise has expanded its infrastructure, reach, and product lines to meet the evolving demands of the region.
Over the years, the business welcomed the next generation and adapted seamlessly as agricultural land transformed into private game reserves. Albany Pumps continues to broaden its expertise, incorporating solar power systems through Ndlovu Solar while offering enduring appreciation to the loyal clients who made their journey possible.
SummaryOpen the quick read
Albany Pumps started in November 1991 in a small farm workshop, initially repairing and selling pumps for local farmers.
The business expanded steadily over time, increasing staff numbers and moving into larger workshop and office facilities.
Brent joined the family enterprise in 2006, expanding the company's service radius across the Eastern Cape.
As agricultural landscapes evolved, the team adapted by supplying water infrastructure and maintenance to emerging private game reserves.
In 2021, the company launched Ndlovu Solar to address the region's expanding demand for solar energy solutions.
Albany Pumps expressed heartfelt gratitude to longstanding agricultural and domestic clients throughout the province.
FAMILY BUSINESS: Albany Pumps celebrates 35 years in the industry and continues to provide quality service and longevity by being a family owned business that puts customers first. Seen here are three generations of the Emslie family, with Brent and Hayden on the far left and Jimmy on the far right, among the staff at their work shop - "The Pump Doc" Photo: SUPPLIED
In November 1991 ALBANY PUMPS began in our small farm workshop. Supported by all the surrounding farmers we repaired a few pumps a week and sold some new pumps and fittings.
So from humble beginnings we grew over the years, increasing our staff, and our workshop and offices.
Fortunately, our son, Brent joined us in 2006 which has really helped extend our service area. As the farming decreased in the surrounding districts and private game reserves opened, we are able to service their water systems as well. We stock different pumps, water tanks, piping and all regular pipe fittings.
Recently in 2021 we added Ndlovu Solar to service and grow the solar market.
We wish to thank all our loyal customers all over the Eastern Cape for their valued support over the years.
Some have been with us since those early years which we really appreciate.
Agricultural & Domestic – Reliable Service – Your Water, Our Priority. Contact 046 6228822/ 0761105796