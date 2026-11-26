From a modest farm workshop in November 1991 to a leading water and solar solutions provider across the Eastern Cape, Albany Pumps reflects on more than three decades of community partnership and industry adaptation. Supported initially by local farmers, the family-run enterprise has expanded its infrastructure, reach, and product lines to meet the evolving demands of the region.

Over the years, the business welcomed the next generation and adapted seamlessly as agricultural land transformed into private game reserves. Albany Pumps continues to broaden its expertise, incorporating solar power systems through Ndlovu Solar while offering enduring appreciation to the loyal clients who made their journey possible.