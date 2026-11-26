The Port Alfred community is set to rally together on Saturday, 21 November, for a vibrant Charity Breast Cancer Fun Run/Walk aimed at assisting a local single mother fighting Stage 3 breast cancer. Under the theme “Arrive White. Leave Pink.”, the family-friendly event promises a colourful morning of solidarity, hope, and compassion to support her and her two children through treatment.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- A charity fun run and walk will take place on Saturday, 21 November, behind Guido’s Restaurant in Port Alfred to raise funds for a local mother battling Stage 3 breast cancer.
- Participants can choose between a 2.5km and a 6km route, arriving in white clothing to be dusted with pink powder along the way.
- Entry fees are set at R100 for adults, which includes an awareness beaded pin, and R60 for children, which covers pink powder paint.
- The event is family- and pet-friendly, featuring face painting, spot prizes, and leashed dogs welcome on the course.
- The mother’s identity remains anonymous as the initiative focuses on providing financial relief and community support for her and her two children.