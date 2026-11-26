Port Alfred residents are being encouraged to arrive in white and leave in pink when the community comes together for a Charity Breast Cancer Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, 21 November, in support of a local single mother battling Stage 3 breast cancer.

The mother of two children, aged eight and 17, is facing an incredibly difficult journey as she undergoes treatment. The event aims to ease some of the financial and personal burdens she and her family face, while reminding the community of the power of compassion and kindness.

At the mother’s request, her identity will remain anonymous as she navigates her illness and recovery.

Starting and finishing at the field behind Guido’s Restaurant, the family-friendly event offers participants a choice between a 2.5km and 6km route.

With the theme “Arrive White. Leave Pink.” participants are encouraged to wear white clothing and prepare for a colourful experience filled with pink powder, laughter and community spirit.

Entry costs R100 for adults, including a complimentary breast cancer awareness beaded pin, and R60 for children, including pink powder paint.

Face painting and spot prizes will add to the festivities. Families are encouraged to attend, and even four-legged supporters are welcome, provided dogs are kept on leashes.

More than simply a fun run, the initiative is about standing alongside a mother fighting one of life’s toughest battles and ensuring she knows she is not facing it alone.

Every entry, donation and gesture of support will help make a difference to her and her children’s lives.