Overnight operation foils gang A massive search operation is under way to locate two suspected rhino poachers. This follows a swift response by the South African Police Service (SAPS) that disrupted a suspected rhino poaching attempt near Seven Fountains, resulting in the arrest of a 32-year-old suspect and the recovery of a high-calibre hunting rifle. South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said on Monday night, 26 October 2026 at approximately 11pm, intelligence regarding potential rhino poaching activity on a farm in the Seven Fountains area was received by an off-duty member of the Port Alfred K9 Unit. “The member immediately placed himself and his four-legged partner, K9 Kayzer—a certified patrol dog—on duty to operationalise the information.” Upon arrival at the farm, the K9 member, and the SAPS Makhanda Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit (STES), worked in conjunction with an Anti-Poaching Unit to conduct waylay duties and maintain close surveillance of the targeted area throughout the night. The joint operation yielded results at approximately 10.50am today (Tuesday, 27 October 2026), when three suspects were spotted. “The suspects immediately fled on foot into the surrounding bush upon noticing the team. A chase ensued, and the K9 team successfully intercepted and apprehended one of the suspects,” McCarthy said. “During the arrest, police recovered an unloaded .375 H&H high-calibre hunting rifle, an unattached silencer, and various poaching implements.” The Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, has highly commended the operational team for their exceptional dedication. “The selflessness of an off-duty member placing himself and his K9 partner on immediate duty to protect our endangered wildlife speaks volumes about the calibre of officers within our ranks,” Kupiso said. “This successful disruption sends a clear message to poaching syndicates that our members are always vigilant, on or off duty. We will continue to protect our infrastructure and heritage with every resource at our disposal.” The 32-year-old suspect faces charges including possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as conspiracy to commit rhino poaching. He is expected to appear before the Magistrate’s Court in Makhanda soon. A massive search operation remains underway to locate the two remaining suspects who fled the scene.