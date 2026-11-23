The Ama-Riders Cycling Club are keeping the wheels moving for a brighter future thanks to their enthusiasm and one man’s drive and initiative to use…
TONIGHT is the Stenden/Talk of the Town Quiz for the Port Alfred Soup Kitchen. It’s always fun, for a good cause and there are great prizes as well…
SO load-shedding has returned, shortly after Eskom’s approved tariff hike was announced that will add yet another burden to the public. Stage 4 came…
THE Port Alfred Post Office will be closed again from Monday February 28 for continuing rent arrears. The SA Post Office’s failure to pay rent to…
THERE was a good turnout at Kelly’s Beach on Sunday for the paddle-out in tribute of the late Martin Bekker. A paddle-out is a traditional rite by…
BY now, most locals know about the fire that gutted Centenary Hall in Bathurst in the early hours of Monday morning. It is tragic that SA has lost…
WELCOME back to the Stenden students, and congratulations to all those who received prizes at their academic opening function at the Royal St…
WITH shoppers noticing some of their favourite brands missing from the shelves of local supermarkets, Pick n Pay manager Jarred Moss provided a…
IT was back to school this week for most local schools, after an earlier start for Alexandria Christian Academy last week. It seemed to be a busy…
HOW quickly Port Alfred has quietened down after the busyness of the holiday season. It was so good to have a full schedule of events again for…
WE wish a happy New Year to all our readers, advertisers and contributors. May 2022 be filled with many amazing memory-making moments. May the…
WE would like to take this opportunity to wish all our readers, advertisers, holidaymakers, colleagues, family and friends a blessed Christmas and…
MANY of the holidaymakers will have reached the Sunshine Coast for the festive season by mid-December. There already were a few folk from…
A WARM welcome to all holidaymakers gracing our area. May you have a fabulous holiday and enjoy everything the Sunshine Coast has to offer. AS from…
CONGRATULATIONS to the winners of our reader’s competition. Over a period of four weeks, readers had to find a piece of a puzzle picture somewhere…
IT was with heavy hearts that we worked on this edition of Talk of the Town after learning of the sudden death of our colleague, Rob Knowles. Rob…