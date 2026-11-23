The following is a brutally honest, anonymously produced, open letter to President Ramaphosa is a must-read. From National Employers Association of…
GC PAPENFUS – CEO: National Employers Association of South Africa An open letter to Mkhuleko Hlengwa, COPA Chairperson and Bheki Hadebe, ANC Member…
I refer to the editorial opinion, “Water questions remain” (TotT, February 25). Some high lying areas of Port Alfred have been without municipal…
HILTON TARRANT from MoneyWeb “The latest clothing and motor dealer regulations are so illogical they’re laughable” Published by National Employer…
Dear Fellow South African, There comes a time in the affairs of a country when, in the face of the most formidable of challenges, its very existence…
IT’S HAPPENING! As you are likely to have heard, our City, Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) is currently experiencing the effects of a severe drought…
Written by his son, CRAIG HOLMES The above words by Hope Solo sum up our dad perfectly. Heroes are not loud, verbose or imposing. True heroes go…
There have been a number of accidents and near-accidents on the R72 through town since roadworks began over two years ago. Some are due to…
THE Brenda Lear bridge drive was a great success with 100 players participating in this annual event, many of whom travelled from Grahamstown and…
TO all our friends and customers in Port Alfred, we would like to thank you for your loyal support, interest and encouragement through 11 years of…
So….with much trepidation….this ‘old fogie’ went to jol with the youngsters last night at Peachy Beach.I needn’t have worried as I had the time of…
To all the crew of NSRI Port Alfred We would like to thank all of you for your professional dedication to sea rescue after our son flipped our boat…
President Jacob Zuma has agreed to institute a judicial Commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, writes Thabo Mokone. Zuma announced…
Has anybody seen my cow? It seems my cow has gone. I kept it in my back garden where there’s only room for one. I have spent all morning looking,…
LAST week I was one of very few Ward 9 residents who attended a meeting held by councillor Mbuleli Njibana at Port Alfred High School. Firstly I…
AT about midday on Monday, I witnessed the closest thing to what, I think, would have been a fatal crash and the perpetrator was driving a red Fire…