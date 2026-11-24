Frontier Fire Assist volunteers from Makhanda and Port Alfred gathered for an intensive training session and intake day, running…
Ndlambe junior athletes shone at the Eastern Province Athletics Sub-Youth Championships in Port Elizabeth, earning top podium…
Marine science learners at PA High School are on the fast track to success in their chosen subject thanks to a donation of textbooks ,courtesy of…
Learners and staff at Port Alfred Junior Secondary School continue to face sanitation challenges more than a year after the issue was first…
Port Alfred’s Kowie Foundation School principal, Trevor Von Berg, who stepped into the hot seat at the start of the new school term, believes that…
A data-driven approach is the key to Alexandria High School’s steady rise from the 2022 crisis of a 36% pass rate to 75% in 2025. Principal Eleanor…
A century-old Greek pine tree is causing a flap among local nature-lovers after cutters acting on instruction, decided to put a chainsaw to the…
Every year between March and October (they are arriving early this year), loggerhead turtles (Caretta caretta) and leatherback turtles (Dermochelys…
“They called a meeting. That’s what they told us: it was a meeting and we would sit and talk. “But they didn’t come to talk with us: they came to…
ESTHER MOSTERT What would get 16 people scramblling around in thick bush, trying not to fall down a cliff, and stopping to take photos of any plant…
GUY ROGERS A pregnant rhino cow has been shot dead and dehorned by poachers on a game reserve near Alexandria. The incident comes as a gruesome…
From Kleinemonde to Klipfontein, East Beach to Ekuphumleni, the Sunshine Coast came together on Saturday to show their love for their environment.…
When marine mammal rescuer Lionel Taylor got a call early last Sunday about a stranded seal near Boknes, he rushed to the spot. A video shared on…
Bringing together subsistence farming, environmental conservation and recreational activities that locals and visitors love, a new proposal for the…
Because I am a journalist, rumours interest me. Because I am a journalist, facts interest me more. This is some of what I have heard on the Port…
Statement by the Press Council of South Africa on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, May 3 2025 As the world observes World Press Freedom Day,…
Should countries and people harmed by climate change be compensated? Poorer counties are spearheading a movement to make the world’s most affluent…
The inaugural Port Alfred 5km Series takes place on 27 November at The Dock, marking the…
Rising netball star Linamandla Bhili has been crowned the best U23 defender in the national…
Bathurst boxer Thandolwethu 'Snatcher' Njovane of Maliboxing Academy is preparing to…
Competitive bowls action continued across Port Alfred as local clubs wrapped up weekly tabs…
The 8th Annual H Venter Plant Hire Golf Day brought community members and local businesses to…
Carl Wiersma from Port Alfred and Leah Lepront from Scottburgh are in Australia for the Rip…
Port Alfred surfer Carl Wiersma and fellow South African Leah Lepront will compete at the…
ALROY TAAI KICKOFF AT 2pm and 3.50pm Wentzel Park sports ground in Alexandria is ready to…
The BUCO G2C mountain bike race from Makhanda to Port Alfred is on June 28 2026. If you…