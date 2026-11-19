Please feel free to download and share our FREE Sunshine Holiday 2025 Edition. It is also available throughout Ndlambe at various retailers and businesses. So get your copy today! It has great information about the Ndlambe area as well as…
The Sunshine Coast Tourism team recently attended the World Travel Market (WTM) held at the ICC in Cape Town, where they were part of the Sarah Baartman District Municipality stand. The event, themed “Ignite Africa,” showcased Africa’s…
Please feel free to download and share our FREE Sunshine Holiday 2024 Edition. It is also available throughout Ndlambe at various retailers and businesses. So get your copy today! It has great information about the Ndlambe area as well as…
Click the picture above to visit the site or type: www.woodridge.co.za/open-days-2024 in your browser and RSVP today! The Woodridge Experience Canoeing, archery, horse riding, trail running, mountain biking, rock climbing, camping,…
Come and enjoy a day of fun and festivities in the Heart of the Sunshine Coast! Get your tickets today.
Please feel free to download and share our FREE Sunshine Holiday 2022 Edition. It is also available throughout Ndlambe at various retailers and businesses. So get your copy today! It has great information about the Ndlambe area as well as…
Koffie Huis is an attractive, neat, warm coffee venue, situated in the Stoepstories complex, in Main Road, Boknes. The business is run by Ilze Groom, who has perfected her coffee recipe along with teas and milkshakes. Ilze serves various…
2024 ST ANDREW’S PREPARATORY SCHOOL DAY BOY SCHOLARSHIP An exciting opportunity awaits boys who will be in Grades 4 – 7 next year. To apply for this scholarship and for more information, please click the link below and complete the form…
Click on the advert below to book your space today.