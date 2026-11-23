Talk of the Town’s diary has always been the first place people look to discover what is going on in the area. However, since the beginning of the…
The South African National Blood Services (SANBS)will be in Port Alfred on Tuesday and need your help. Where: Girl Guide Hall, Port Alfred When:…
LOCAL singer, dancer, choreographer, comedian and all-round entertainer Jeanne Harris-Metter, better known to her fans as Flame, will be performing…
THE countdown for the 113th Pineapple Cricket Tournament has started, where teams from all over the district, as well as a few invitational teams…
Our diary entries are open for December, January and February. Please e-mail houzetj@tisoblackstar.co.za or fax (046) 624-2293 or drop in at 29…