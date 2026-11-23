Only a few hours after coaching the Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise to a thrilling third SA20 cricket title, Adrian “AD” Birrell was back doing…
Flagging cars in and out of parking bays at Kelly’s Beach seems an unlikely route to a full-time job as a conservation officer. But that’s exactly…
Spur Steak Ranches marked its annual birthday this year with a nationwide celebration of kindness and community spirit. On Wednesday, 22 October,…
A five-day search for Rhodes University student Dylan Boswell reached a tragic conclusion when his body was found on Mountain Drive, Makhanda on…
Port Alfred had a brush with space history last week when Commander Susan Kilrain, a veteran NASA astronaut, addressed learners at 43 Air School and…
A request to remove his sunglasses for a photograph at last weekend’s cross-country event at the Port Alfred Country Club got Sticks Stiglingh…
Khoisan culture disappearing and the fact that different South African socio-cultural groups still live in separate areas: those were the two…
STEVEN LANG Still in her first month as Provincial Coordinator for Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, Sihle Shange has already visited several cities,…
Celebrating connections that shape lives Small moments of connection can have a lasting impact on a child’s life. Whether it’s a parent reading with…
The Station Hill community came out in number to a memorial service yesterday to honour the life of 15-year-old Joerich Rooi who died while playing…
The Albany Vintage and Classic Motor Club put some extra “va va voom” in to the lives of elderly folk of Damant Lodge Retirement Home by taking them…
You would have to be about 110 years old to remember first-hand the end of ‘The War to end all Wars’. But, as Port Alfred MOTHs Chaplain Neil Scott…
The throaty roar of souped up engines echoed around Port Alfred precinct as car enthusiasts converged on an open space off Pascoe Crescent on…
About 150 people gathered in the town hall of Boesmansriviermond at the weekend to listen to a talk by local resident Elspeth Liebenberg about her…
On Friday, October 3, the Department of Social Development partnered with Port Alfred White Door and Ndlambe Municipality to host a Pride March in…
SIBONGISENI MAPHUMULO Marselle resident Yoliswa Fana is pleading for assistance after her home was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of August…