Rising netball star Linamandla Bhili has been crowned the best U23 defender in the national men's tournament, securing upcoming international tour…
Bathurst boxer Thandolwethu 'Snatcher' Njovane of Maliboxing Academy is preparing to represent South Africa at the Region 5 Youth Games in Maputo,…
Competitive bowls action continued across Port Alfred as local clubs wrapped up weekly tabs competitions, revealed tournament squads for the Buco…
Carl Wiersma from Port Alfred and Leah Lepront from Scottburgh are in Australia for the Rip Curl GromSearch International Final covered by Sun Bum,…
Port Alfred surfer Carl Wiersma and fellow South African Leah Lepront will compete at the 2026 Rip Curl GromSearch International Final covered by…
ALROY TAAI KICKOFF AT 2pm and 3.50pm Wentzel Park sports ground in Alexandria is ready to welcome an anticipated 2500-plus spectators and fans as…
The BUCO G2C mountain bike race from Makhanda to Port Alfred is on June 28 2026. If you haven’t taken your bike into your local bike shop for a…
CHRIS TOTOBELA It was a very good weekend for all Ndlambe teams in the Hollywood bets regional league as they enjoyed positive results in their…
The 122nd edition of the historic Pineapple Cricket tournament gears up for a spectacular showpiece when the event hits off with 32 teams…
Rugby is alive and well on the Sunshine Coast and while the area boasts several provincial stars, women’s rugby has taken a little longer to get off…
Saturday’s biggest opponent was an uncooperative 25km/h easterly. On Sunday, it was the 35C heat that Freestone Stadium’s gladiators had to contend…
A wonder goal from Liverpool FC talisman, Anele Matshotyana, in the dying embers of a pre-season tournament final against Bathurst City Tigers at…
The Hospital Fields delivered a GCB league thriller when Station Hill CC edged Rainbows by a single run in an entertaining 50-over match on…
The challenging climbs in the Woody Cape section of the route worked in the favour of 17-year-old Erik van Zyl who broke away from the pack 10km…
The red carpet has been unfurled as Port Alfred welcomes the cream of the crop school rowers who will converge on the Kowie River for the 25th…
Klipfontein United RFC drew a line under their breakthrough 2025 season when they hosted a vibrant awards ceremony at Kenton Town Hall on Friday…