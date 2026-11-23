Day 1 of Royal St Andrews Hotel sees great action in challenging conditions Thomas Lindhorst and Joshe Faulkner provided the highlights of the day…
It’s all systems go for the seventh edition of the R1.3m Royal St Andrews Hotel Amanzi Challenge that kicks off with a welcoming party for the…
PARTNER CONTENT The 7th annual Royal St Andrews Hotel Amanzi Challenge is almost upon us. From 8-12 November 2023, prepare to experience this…
The Royal St Andrews Hotel Amanzi Challenge has been canceled until the 2-11 April 2021. This decision was taken after consultation with the major…
PLEASE NOTE THAT THE ROYAL ST ANDREWS HOTEL AMANZI CHALLENGE WILL BE POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
As an event where participants will have the opportunity to take in the beauty of the Sunshine Coast, The Royal St Andrews Hotel Amanzi Challenge…
A new event to add to the repertoire of water sports at the Royal St Andrews Hotel Amanzi Challenge this year is stand-up paddling, organised by…
Kowie Striders to Host 8km Trail Run As an event where participants will have the opportunity to take in the beauty of the Sunshine Coast, The Royal…
SUPSA looks forward to being part of The Royal St Andrews Hotel Amanzi Challenge. We will be hosting the SA SUP & Paddleboard Championships 2020 in…
Royal St Andrews Hotel Amanzi Challenge Programme
Save the date for the 8km Trail run on the 10th April – see you there? Enter on line or at Royal St Andrews Hotel on the 9th April from 17h00-19h00,…
Great prizes to be won at the Marina Mile on Saturday April 11.
Royal St Andrews Hotel Jet Ski programme – 10 & 11 April 2020.
SA SUP & PADDLEBOARD CHAMPIONSHIPS – 17-19 APRIL 2020. Contact supsasecretary@gmail.com for more information.
Preliminary programme for the 2020 Royal St Andrew’s Hotel Amanzi Challenge.
It was a brilliant time for surfers, bodyboarders, handball players, runners, swimmers and inflatable boats (rubber ducks) pilots who headed to Port…