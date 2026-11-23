Experience and dedication to tradition has kept the Bathurst Agricultural Show close to its roots at the heart of the Eastern Cape farming community…
Relic collectors treated members of the Lower Albany Historical Society to an interesting account of some of the artefacts discovered on their field…
Street artists Mook Lion and Andisiwe Matha are putting their creative slant to work by turning unkempt areas around Port Alfred into colourful,…
A galaxy of artists from the Sunshine Coast is set to shine at the National Arts Festival from 26 June to 6 July 2025. And for a group of young…
On 1 July, the 2025 National Arts Festival saw the launch of an exciting new event: the Makhanda Igwijo Competition. A vibrant celebration of…
Rhodes University deepens its long-standing relationship with the National Arts Festival (NAF) this year with a powerful offering that fuses…
If you thought you’d like to try your hand at knitting, but wish you had someone to show you the ropes, Kowie Wool Warriors may be just what you’re…
Young thespians owned the stage at Port Alfred High School last Thursday in the school’s interhouse one-act plays. With production simplified by a…
PIET MARAIS The Bathurst Book Fair was a notable success this year, attracting a large crowd and creating a lively environment for book enthusiasts.…
The Bathurst Bookfair, next weekend, is one of those special events on the calendar not to be missed by any book lover and literary enthusiast. This…
SUE GORDON What a difference an enthusiastic group of young musicians can make to one’s Saturday afternoon. And what a difference a year has made to…
Horse lovers are kicking up their heels at the programme for the Bathurst Horse Show at this year’s Bathurst Agricultural Show, from 3-6 April.…
It’s the final countdown to the Bathurst Agricultural Show on Thursday 3 to Sunday 6 April and we spoke Aschlee Hurn, who has secured no fewer than…
Regular visitor to Port Alfred, Bruno van der Werff this week handed over a labour of love – a paper model of the Cologne Cathedral – the Kölner Dom…
Bottle that jam, put the final stitches in that quilt, sand and seal that woodwork and whisper words of love to that prize pot plant: you have…
Descendants of 1820 settlers who want to retrieve artefacts in the care of provincial museums may be in for a disappointment. This is according to…