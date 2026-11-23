On Tuesday, February 3, Kowie Toyota proudly welcomed Toyota representatives Sandy Naidu, Zenzi Mavuso, and Loomile Magorosi, who presented the…
Sunshine Coast Tourism says higher visitor volumes and stronger revenues in the 2025–2026 summer season confirm that the local visitor economy…
Exclusive Launch Offer! Purchase the INGCO 20V 96Nm Cordless Impact Drill for R1,049.99 and receive a FREE 20V 350Nm Impact Wrench Kit, worth…
Exclusive Launch Offer: Purchase the INGCO 3-Piece 20V Cordless Combo Kit for R3,399.99 and receive a FREE 3-Piece Kit — including a Cordless Impact…
You’re invited to the Official Grand Opening of the Kowie Build It INGCO Concept Store! 📅 Date: Saturday 24th January 2026 ⏰ Time: 08h00 📍…
Please feel free to download and share our FREE Sunshine Holiday 2025 Edition. It is also available throughout Ndlambe at various retailers and…
Listed in November 2019 for R10 million, The Lodge at 7 Abany Road in Port Alfred was sold in April for 10.5 million to a Joburg-based private…
Defying the odds and outpacing the broader market, several teams in this year’s JSE Investment Challenge delivered exceptional returns, surpassing…
As Kenton-on-Sea consolidates its identity as an events hub, its business and tourism leadership remains concerned about moves to rename the…
The NSRI’s Port Alfred Station 11 has been hailed as one of the best managed rescue stations in the country at the 55th anniversary appreciation…
Port Alfred, the heart of the Sunshine Coast, is beaming with pride after being announced as a finalist in KykNET’s Kwêla Dorpie van die Jaar…
Wildlife conservationist, Adrian Gardiner, famous for introducing Shamwari Private Game reserve to the outside world, unveiled at My Pond Hotel on…
The Sunshine Coast Tourism team recently attended the World Travel Market (WTM) held at the ICC in Cape Town, where they were part of the Sarah…
Goats are hardy, but if you thought you could just put them out in the veld and leave them until market day, you’d be wrong. It’s taken just under…
WOUTER HENSENS The 2024-2025 tourism season on the Sunshine Coast has been nothing short of remarkable, possibly our best yet. As we reflect on the…