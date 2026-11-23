[pullquote]Out of every four children born in Ndlambe municipality, one will experience hunger, cold, poor health, an unsafe environment and lack of…
By PASHA ALDEN Helen Keller said: “One never knows what miracles may be wrought.” This is surely true when sharing life with these incredibly kind…
By PASHA ALDEN Travelling on life’s interesting journey while living with blindness, I encounter all kinds of questions – not to mention strange…
Some of the saddest local news we heard on Monday February 7 was about Centenary Hall in Bathurst being gutted by fire, which started at about 4am.…
Kleinemonde musings by ASH COLLEN On first arriving in our village, a rambler and keen observer soon learns the difference between a honeysuckle and…
It’s rare that I am able to commend the municipality for something, but this week I want to give a special tip of the hat to community protection…
Though most residents have been getting at least a semi-constant supply of municipal water since the good rainfall in the catchment area in December…
It’s sad when an owner can no longer keep a pet and it has to be rehomed. Often pets are cruelly abandoned and left to fend for themselves on the…
In the January 6 edition we included readers’ comments about their experiences on the road over the festive season. There was a mix of responses,…
On a drive along Beach Road late on Sunday morning [November 28], I chanced upon a police van heading towards West Beach. Local police have not…
The politics of majoritarian triumphalism were evident at the inauguration of the new Ndlambe council on Tuesday November 23. Despite the platitudes…
There is now another court order against Ndlambe Municipality for its neglect of the stray cattle issue and its mismanagement of commonages. But…
The local government election results in Ndlambe reflect the national trends. The ANC made considerable losses, the DA lost a bit of support but…
Readers of last week’s Talk of the Town will have noticed that Ndlambe Municipality placed several large advertisements in the newspaper that serve…
Most local residents know Centenary Park to be a hazardous place to venture, because it is remote and favoured by criminals who lurk in the bushes…
Council meetings are few and far between, even more so during the past 18 months of various states of lockdown. And being able to report on them is…