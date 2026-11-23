Disaster resilience begins long before an emergency occurs. It starts with informed communities, strong partnerships and people who understand how…
Sisters Liz Scott and Marie Wolfaardt have knitted 100 Care Dolls to provide warmth and comfort to vulnerable children experiencing trauma and…
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) is providing free mental health support for Grade 12s about to embark on their preliminary…
South African photographer, Joe Alfers, enthralled a U3A audience about his visual enhancement of Lesotho rock art paintings document over a period…
As South Africa marks Teen Suicide Prevention Week (8 -14 February), the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) launches its national…
Only a few hours after coaching the Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise to a thrilling third SA20 cricket title, Adrian “AD” Birrell was back doing…
Experience and dedication to tradition has kept the Bathurst Agricultural Show close to its roots at the heart of the Eastern Cape farming community…
When the 1820 settlers signed up for life in what is now the Eastern Cape, they were told they would be coming to a “rolling English parkland”.…
The Kowie Granny Grommets (KGG) were all ripples of delight when they got together for their year-end bash at Guido’s on Friday. To say the…
The annual Buco Golf Day at Royal Port Alfred Golf Club on Friday drew 120 golfers to one of the biggest RPAGC events of the year. Golfers…
As Matric learners across South Africa prepare to receive their final results next week, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) is…
Bikers from Port Alfred, Alexandria, Gqeberha and East London roared into Makhanda for the 8th annual Children’s Charity Run on Sunday morning.The…
Well-known ichthyologist Professor Mike Bruton’s recent account of Charles Darwin’s life and times enthralled audiences of U3A at Settlers Park’s…
The Port Alfred MOTHs held their Remembrance Day parade at the Battleaxe Shellhole, the Eddie Grant Memorial Hall last Sunday, under the relentless…
Flagging cars in and out of parking bays at Kelly’s Beach seems an unlikely route to a full-time job as a conservation officer. But that’s exactly…
Twenty young people, dressed in confidence, strode, sashayed, danced, glowered and grinned their way into the hearts of a supportive crowd at St…