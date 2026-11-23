The Kowie Camera Club opened its inaugural photo exhibition at the RD McKenzie Art Gallery in Wharf Street on the evening of Saturday November 10.…
TALK of the Town was recently asked to present the prize in Foto First’s Baby Photo competition, held at the Heritage Mall over the last month. The…
AFTER first winning the Talk of the Town ES Young photo competition, Tony Mitchell’s photo, Dawn Fishermen, has been chosen as the ultimate winner…
We receive increasing numbers of entries in the Talk of the Town ES Young photo competition with each passing week – of such beautiful and…
Here are a batch of stunning and diverse entries we received last week for the Talk of the Town ES Young photo competition. Unfortunately there can…
SPRAY AND SILHOUETTE: The winner of last week’s Talk of the Town ES Young photo competition is Tony Mitchell for his picture entitled ‘Dawn…
The Talk of the Town ES Young photographic competition which began last week has attracted many and diverse entries. The following are the entries…