Ahead of the Port Alfred Classic Motor Show, car enthusiast Brian Sparg showcases his vintage collection, featuring the 1960 Auto Union 1000…
Port Alfred moves into focus this Easter as the Easter Festival returns from 3–6 April 2026, delivering a full coastal programme of sport, music,…
Bathurst Agricultural Show cancels live cattle exhibitions due to ongoing foot-and-mouth disease risk While the Bathurst Agricultural Show remains…
With safety and fun equal priorities, the Bathurst Oxbraai is steadily regaining its status as the area’s social event of the year. The 2024 edition…
Port Alfred hosted the 7th edition of the ECawa Music Festival at Mamityi Gidana Stadium on Wednesday, December 24. What was planned as a festive…
“We do not wish to create an impression of a bunch of rural oafs wandering about the veld, the farms and the cricket fields saying silly things and…
Please feel free to download and share our FREE Sunshine Holiday 2025 Edition. It is also available throughout Ndlambe at various retailers and…
The annual Port Alfred Gospel show moved the audience who packed the TT Jonas Hall on Saturday night as invited artists performed some of their…
“The Bathurst Country Affair was not only the biggest event in 12 years, but a shining example of what happens when passion, creativity, and…
The friendliest, happiest, smallest and biggest dogs turned out for the annual Bathurst Dog Show and Family Fun Day last weekend. Poetry, some…
Bathurst, Historic Village – August 29-31: Join us for the 12th annual Bathurst Country Affair, where the charm of our historic village comes alive…
Pikes Post at The Ploughman was bustling last Friday night as an enthusiastic crowd charged their glasses and bid for bargain-priced tools,…
A galaxy of artists from the Sunshine Coast is set to shine at the National Arts Festival from 26 June to 6 July 2025. And for a group of young…
“We’re excited that the rest of the country gets to see what we already know: that we live in one of the best towns in South Africa.” Sunshine Coast…
SISIONKE MLAMLA Port Alfred was abuzz with excitement last weekend as the Civic Centre played host to a spectacular display of creativity and style.…
Port Alfred’s attractions are in the national spotlight after KykNET’S Kwêla did a series of television interviews and documented the town’s tourism…