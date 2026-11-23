Marine science learners at PA High School are on the fast track to success in their chosen subject thanks to a donation of textbooks ,courtesy of…
Learners and staff at Port Alfred Junior Secondary School continue to face sanitation challenges more than a year after the issue was first…
Port Alfred’s Kowie Foundation School principal, Trevor Von Berg, who stepped into the hot seat at the start of the new school term, believes that…
A data-driven approach is the key to Alexandria High School’s steady rise from the 2022 crisis of a 36% pass rate to 75% in 2025. Principal Eleanor…
Ukhanyo Secondary School principal names lots of partners when he discusses what contributed to the school’s steady rise from a pass rate of 30% in…
There was celebration and relief in equal measure at Nomzamo Senior Secondary School as the Class of 2025 achieved an impressive 91.5% pass rate,…
The Class of 2025 at Kuyasa Combined School has given the community every reason to celebrate, achieving an outstanding 97.5% matric pass rate. Out…
LITHABO MATIWANA & SUE MACLENNAN Once again, Ndlambe is the top performing circuit among 10 in the Sarah Baartman District, with an average 93% pass…
Aspiring chefs between the ages of 13 and 18 who are from a disadvantaged background have about three weeks to apply for the chance of a lifetime: a…
Listed in November 2019 for R10 million, The Lodge at 7 Abany Road in Port Alfred was sold in April for 10.5 million to a Joburg-based private…
Rhodes University is preparing for a landmark postgraduate graduation ceremony on Friday, 10 October, which will be presided over for the first time…
A recent graduation at Stenden South Africa marked more than 5000 graduates from Stenden’s Community Computer Literacy Course hosted at the Robert…
Second-year Stenden South Africa students recently attended a cocktail-making masterclass at the MyPond Hotel, courtesy of Fitch & Leedes. The event…
“Your school is a living school: you are working hard.” Qhayiya Primary School in Bathurst underwent a top-to-toe assessment last week and that was…
The University of the Third Age (U3A) recently hosted a meeting featuring Professor Paul Skelton, a renowned expert in fish biology. Skelton shared…
Four students from Stenden SA in Port Alfred recenty pitted their problem-solving skills against those of 19 other teams from across the country at…