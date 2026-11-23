Statement by the Press Council of South Africa on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, May 3 2025 As the world observes World Press Freedom Day,…
Should countries and people harmed by climate change be compensated? Poorer counties are spearheading a movement to make the world’s most affluent…
[pullquote]Out of every four children born in Ndlambe municipality, one will experience hunger, cold, poor health, an unsafe environment and lack of…
By PASHA ALDEN Travelling on life’s interesting journey while living with blindness, I encounter all kinds of questions – not to mention strange…
The bill will give South African artists and creators benefits and rights already enjoyed in many countries By Denise Rosemary Nicholson On 1…
Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo district municipality mayor Gayton McKenzie has painted a grim picture of a mafia state, warning SA…
“Ditto to last year’s rain” was the sentiment from the SA Aviation Weather Centre (SAWSAWC) when summarising sister organisation the SA Weather…
EFF leader Julius Malema is the latest to weigh in on former president Thabo Mbeki’s criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa, claiming he has no…
Last Friday marked 100 days until the court ordered deadline for Parliament to change the way we elect our leaders through substantive electoral…
Some of the saddest local news we heard on Monday February 7 was about Centenary Hall in Bathurst being gutted by fire, which started at about 4am.…
Kleinemonde musings by ASH COLLEN On first arriving in our village, a rambler and keen observer soon learns the difference between a honeysuckle and…
It’s rare that I am able to commend the municipality for something, but this week I want to give a special tip of the hat to community protection…
Though most residents have been getting at least a semi-constant supply of municipal water since the good rainfall in the catchment area in December…
It’s sad when an owner can no longer keep a pet and it has to be rehomed. Often pets are cruelly abandoned and left to fend for themselves on the…
In the January 6 edition we included readers’ comments about their experiences on the road over the festive season. There was a mix of responses,…
When Dave Young called me last Thursday evening, describing his futile attempts to contact the Port Alfred police station, I felt just as helpless.…