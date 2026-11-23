Balancing and healing the body, mind and soul was the vision of Anneliese Cowley, legendary founder of the St Francis Health Centre. Thirty years…
The first real weekend of Spring was the time for Music at the Mill at Bradshaw’s Mill in Bathurst, a fundraiser for Historic Bathurst, a Non-Profit…
Ndlambe Local Municipality and Isizwe Boxing Promotions presented five bouts of professional boxing development at the Titi Jonas Centre Amid Level…
Book Review: LA Lore III – True Blue, by Bugs Wilmot, Quentin Hogge, illustrated by Basil Mills ROB KNOWLES This is the third and, according to Bugs…
A family’s legacy to the Eastern Cape ROB KNOWLES When I first sat down to read Cock Tales on the Kowie, I was unprepared to be drawn into the world…
This is Wendy Barker’s third book of poetry and the second I have reviewed, and this one gives an insight into the thoughts of a person passing the…
Local family’s four-year adventure on a 50’ yacht After reading Throw off the bowlines I will probably never look at author and septuagenarian Doug…
What are you and your family doing to relieve the boredom during the 21-day lockdown? How are you keeping everyone entertained and relaxed, or are…
Not everyone’s cup of tea but, if you enjoy jazz then the Richmond House Music Room was the place to be on Sunday March 1. The Chris Thorpe Jazz…
The end of the show at the Port Alfred High School hall on Thursday evening. Abba Cadabra, with the children singing the Abba favourite, Thank you…
The Pre-primary Section of Port Alfred High School performed Abba Cadabra, a collection of songs from the Swedish supergroup, Abba, at the school…
The children from Shaw Park performed a gumboot dance at last Friday’s Festival of the Arts event, held at the Dias NGK in Port Alfred. The event…
Friday evening at the NG Church in Port Alfred saw over 200 youngsters, from six to 22, perform in various artforms, highlighting the great amount…
Review by Rob Knowles Former mayor of Port Alfred, Mike Neave, has produced a book highlighting his period as a councillor and mayor during some of…
The Port Alfred Garden Club held it monthly at the St Paul’s Church hall last week, with TV celebrity gardener Melanie Walker as guest speaker. Many…
The Greatest Show was performed by Port Alfred High School on Thursday (for under 25s) and Friday (for everyone) evening and showcased the amazing…