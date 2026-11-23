Ndlambe junior athletes shone at the Eastern Province Athletics Sub-Youth Championships in Port Elizabeth, earning top podium spots and national…
Frontier Fire Assist volunteers from Makhanda and Port Alfred gathered for an intensive training session and intake day, running practical drills to…
A four-day intelligence-driven drug blitz across Port Alfred, Kenton-on-Sea, and Makhanda resulted in 30 arrests and the confiscation of narcotics,…
Kenton-on-Sea police have requested seven days to provide feedback to outraged community members investigating the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old…
With the warmer weather comes more time outdoors, weekend braais, camping trips and holidays. But a little care around open flames can prevent a…
Disaster resilience begins long before an emergency occurs. It starts with informed communities, strong partnerships and people who understand how…
Telkom has partnered with Amazon's low-Earth-orbit satellite network, Amazon Leo, through its wholesale division Openserve to deliver robust…
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has revealed that 19 South African municipalities owe R1.5bn in unpaid pension deductions, prompting National…
The Port Alfred Classic Motor Show, sponsored by H-Mart, will take place at the Port Alfred Country Club on Saturday 5 December, rescheduled from…
Carl Wiersma from Port Alfred and Leah Lepront from Scottburgh are in Australia for the Rip Curl GromSearch International Final covered by Sun Bum,…
STEVEN LANG There are many ways to analyse the results of this week’s election in Ndlambe Municipality. We can make sense of the exercise by…
Overnight operation foils gang A massive search operation is under way to locate two suspected rhino poachers. This follows a swift response by the…
The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Joza is urgently appealing to the public for assistance in locating 20-year-old Tamryn Cannon, who was…
A suspect who escaped en route to his scheduled appearance in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court this morning has been apprehended. The South…
Hours after frustrated community members gathered at Harmony Park last night to discuss rampant cable theft in the area, an intelligence-driven…
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that an official Inquest docket has been opened following a tragic drowning incident at Middle…