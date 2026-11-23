Today’s recipe is the versatile meringue. Easy to make and lends itself to numerous desserts. You can make them as big or small as you want, pipe…
Today’s recipe is a baked apple pudding which has been one in my family’s most-made recipes over the years. It is easy, delicious and the perfect…
Peanut Butter Crispies These peanut butter crispies looks like a traditional Rice Krispie treat but you don’t use marshmallows in it and has a nice…
Bran Raisin Muffins These bran muffins are light, easy and delicious and have an added bonus – the batter lasts in the fridge for up to two weeks.…
Butternut Soup recipe Butternut soup is a favourite for many households. It is great as a starter or as a main meal with a piece of crusty bread. In…
If you are in the mood for sweet and sticky braai chicken this is the recipe to try. It is very easy and uses everyday ingredients to add flavour to…
Today’s recipe is a very easy pasta salad, which goes perfect with a braai. This salad tastes better if it rests for a day or two in the fridge, so…
Chocolate Crunchies Preheat oven to 150°C Ingredients: 2 cups of self-raising flour 2 cups desiccated coconut ¼ tsp salt 1 cup sugar 1 cup oats 2…
Most of us are spending more time at home due to lockdown restrictions and I personally have found more time to experiment in the kitchen. I have a…
Who knew that putting doughnuts on the braai would make them taste even better Braaied donuts with lemon curd and mixed berries. Image: Hein van…
A big bowl of soup is the antidote to a miserable cold day. Try these simple recipes for mushroom soup ‘pot pies’, exotic shiitake & chicken noodle…
More than just a mix of ingredients and a creamy finishing flourish to the proudly South African braai of boerewors and spanspek‚ the milk tart has…