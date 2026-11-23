The Kowie Granny Grommets (KGG) were all ripples of delight when they got together for their year-end bash at Guido’s on Friday. To say the…
The Bathurst Agricultural Society (BAS) recently announced the appointment of the new Executive Committee for the term 2025-2026. Following a…
The annual Buco Golf Day at Royal Port Alfred Golf Club on Friday drew 120 golfers to one of the biggest RPAGC events of the year. Golfers…
Well-known ichthyologist Professor Mike Bruton’s recent account of Charles Darwin’s life and times enthralled audiences of U3A at Settlers Park’s…
The Port Alfred MOTHs held their Remembrance Day parade at the Battleaxe Shellhole, the Eddie Grant Memorial Hall last Sunday, under the relentless…
Twenty young people, dressed in confidence, strode, sashayed, danced, glowered and grinned their way into the hearts of a supportive crowd at St…
The Port Alfred Round Table’s MARDI GRAS 101 fundraising event, held on Saturday, was a resounding success, according to chairperson Keanan…
The South African Air Force Association (SAAFA) of Port Alfred celebrated its 80th anniversary with a commemorative lunch at Summer Pine Ranch on…
Royal Port Alfred Golf Club rolled out the red carpet for 80 golfers from 10 regions on Monday at the official opening ceremony of the SA…
Round Table Port Alfred 177 received a thumbs-up for its well organised community projects following a visit from their EP area chairman Daneel…
The induction of incoming Rotary Club of Port Alfred president, Daniel Levings, was celebrated in fine style on Saturday at the Royal Port Alfred…
The Wharf Street Pub & Grill hosted an unforgettable quiz night on Saturday, May 24, in support of Palcare. The evening was filled with laughter,…
The Sunshine Coast and Makhanda hummed, roared, growled and burbled with the sound of nearly 350 motorbikes, as they made the R72 and R67 their own…
Social network organisation, Ladies Circle No 29 Port Alfred, are on a mission to intensify their collaboration with other social service…
Rotary Port Alfred have embarked on an initiative in line with its international controlling body to create awareness of the polio disease that is…
SUE MACLENNAN and MARK CARRELS Makhanda’s Swallows gave it all they had but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 25-13 defeat to the Karoo Springbokke in…