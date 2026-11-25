Stenden South Africa students recently participated in a simulated emergency response exercise at the Kowie River mouth on Wednesday, 18 November, alongside several local emergency organisations. The scenario involved a simulated collision between two boats, with students positioned in the water, along the riverbanks and on the beach, portraying casualties with a range of realistic injuries. NSRI Sea Rescue, Priority-Care Ambulances and LifeFirst Volunteer Response and Training worked together to assess the situation, conduct rescue operations and practise their emergency response procedures. The exercise took place under challenging weather conditions, with strong winds, rough water and blowing sand adding to the realism of the scenario.

The exercise provided Stenden students with valuable practical exposure to the coordination and collaboration required during an emergency response. It allowed them to observe how different emergency services communicate, assess situations and make critical decisions under pressure. Blackfish Charters generously supported the exercise by providing boats and transport for the students, with its experienced skippers also participating in the scenario. The successful collaboration between all involved organisations highlighted the importance of preparedness, teamwork and effective communication in disaster management, while giving students valuable insight into the work of the emergency services operating within their community.