Exercise demonstrates the critical importance of communication and teamwork in disaster management
Stenden South Africa students gain hands-on rescue experience in Kowie River mouth drill
Local emergency services join forces under testing coastal weather conditions
SSTENDEN-SA
1 min read
Students from Stenden South Africa gained crucial real-world experience during a simulated emergency response exercise conducted at the Kowie River mouth. Working alongside local rescue teams, the participants tackled a realistic multi-casualty boat collision staged under challenging coastal conditions.
SummaryOpen the quick read
Stenden South Africa students took part in a simulated boat collision drill at the Kowie River mouth on 18 November.
Students acted as casualties with simulated injuries across the water, riverbanks, and beach.
Participating organisations included NSRI Sea Rescue, Priority-Care Ambulances, and LifeFirst Volunteer Response and Training.
Adverse weather conditions, featuring strong winds, rough water, and blowing sand, heightened the exercise's realism.
Blackfish Charters supported the drill by supplying transport and vessels operated by experienced skippers.
RESCUE DRILL: NSRI Sea Rescue personnel assist student “casualties” from the water during a simulated boat collision exercise at the Kowie River mouth, part of a collaborative emergency response training scenario for Stenden South Africa students.
Stenden South Africa students recently participated in a simulated emergency response exercise at the Kowie River mouth on Wednesday, 18 November, alongside several local emergency organisations. The scenario involved a simulated collision between two boats, with students positioned in the water, along the riverbanks and on the beach, portraying casualties with a range of realistic injuries. NSRI Sea Rescue, Priority-Care Ambulances and LifeFirst Volunteer Response and Training worked together to assess the situation, conduct rescue operations and practise their emergency response procedures. The exercise took place under challenging weather conditions, with strong winds, rough water and blowing sand adding to the realism of the scenario.
The exercise provided Stenden students with valuable practical exposure to the coordination and collaboration required during an emergency response. It allowed them to observe how different emergency services communicate, assess situations and make critical decisions under pressure. Blackfish Charters generously supported the exercise by providing boats and transport for the students, with its experienced skippers also participating in the scenario. The successful collaboration between all involved organisations highlighted the importance of preparedness, teamwork and effective communication in disaster management, while giving students valuable insight into the work of the emergency services operating within their community.