Originally a bird of tropical Africa, cattle egrets expanded their range dramatically from the late 1800s. They moved into the Eastern Cape in the 1920s, and reached the Western Cape in the 1930s.

Meanwhile, northern birds crossed the Atlantic Ocean to South America around 1880, and by the 1980s had reached Canada and Alaska. Southern Europe was colonised in the 1950s, while cattle egrets from tropical Asia (now considered a separate species) went south to Australia, and on to New Zealand.

There is no regular migration in Africa, but our birds are highly nomadic with individuals covering distances of up to 4000km. The eastern cattle egrets, however, seem to have regular migration between Australia and New Zealand, where the birds are non-breeding visitors.

Pure white birds for most of the year, with yellow bills and dull legs, both males and females acquire reddish-brown feathers on the crown, nape, breast and back during the breeding season. The bill colour also changes to orange-red, with the eyes reddish instead of yellow and the legs with a reddish tinge.

Cattle egrets nest in colonies, which often contain thousands of nests, in association with other waterbirds. Nests may be in trees or reedbeds, flat platforms built by the female in a territory defended by the male. Both members of the pair incubate the eggs, and feed the young.

Nesting and roosting egrets regularly come into conflict with people. When trees are used in a town, the noise, droppings (and dead young birds falling from nests) soon result in complaints from anyone living nearby.

If the birds are driven off by noise or jets of water when they first start visiting a particular site, they may move elsewhere. Once a colony or roost is well-established, they are very difficult to dislodge. The final solution is usually felling the trees – fortunately these are mostly exotics (e.g. gum trees), which may ultimately die from the birds’ excretions anyway!