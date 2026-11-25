From the rugged landscapes of the Eastern Cape frontier to the diamond fields of Kimberley, South Africa’s rich and often forgotten history comes alive in a new historical novel by Milnerton author Grant A. Poulton.

Published in 2026, The Leopard’s Bloody Veil: The Forging of the Veldtsman is the first in a four-book series tracing one family’s journey through South African history.

Poulton’s own ancestry provided much of the inspiration. His paternal family line stretches back to John Poulton, a shoemaker from Wendover who arrived at Algoa Bay in April 1820 before settling at Salem Hills on the Eastern Cape frontier. Both his grandmothers were Cape Dutch.

Set between 1827 and 1888, the 602-page novel follows a young boy who survives a leopard attack in the Winterberg, carrying the scars of that encounter throughout his life. His journey takes readers across the Karoo, through the De Kaap gold rush and Kimberley’s diamond fields, before reaching Knysna and the Cape.

Raised in George and now living in Cape Town, Poulton drew inspiration from family stories passed down through generations, alongside a school history teacher who encouraged him to capture South Africa’s landscapes and atmosphere through words.

Having spent his professional career in information technology, Poulton now publishes under his own imprint, Wardenclyffe Press.

The paperback retails for R495, with signed copies available through www.grantapoulton.com. The second instalment, War and the Wire, is currently being written.