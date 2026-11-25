Milnerton author Grant A. Poulton has launched The Leopard's Bloody Veil: The Forging of the Veldtsman, an expansive historical novel that traverses nineteenth-century South Africa. Drawing on his own 1820 Settler and Cape Dutch heritage, Poulton blends personal lineage with major historical epochs to bring the frontier era to life.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Milnerton author Grant A. Poulton has published The Leopard's Bloody Veil: The Forging of the Veldtsman, the opening volume of a planned four-book saga.
- The 602-page novel spans 1827 to 1888, following a protagonist scarred by a leopard attack across the Karoo, diamond fields, and gold rush territory.
- Poulton drew narrative inspiration from his 1820 Settler paternal lineage, his Cape Dutch grandmothers, and family stories.
- Published via Wardenclyffe Press, the paperback retails for R495, with the second instalment, War and the Wire, currently underway.