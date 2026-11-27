Five essential phone camera tips to capture classic cars like a professional
Snap your way to a luxury weekend away at the H-Mart Port Alfred Classic Motor Show
The Kowie Camera Club shares insider tips on how visitors can capture winning shots on their phones for a chance to win a R4,160 Royal St Andrews Hotel getaway.
TTott Contributor
3 min read
Visitors heading to the H-Mart Port Alfred Classic Motor Show this December will have the opportunity to turn their smartphone snapshots into a luxury getaway. The Albany Vintage & Classic Motor Club has teamed up with the Kowie Camera Club to host an on-the-day mobile photo competition open to all attendees.
With a R4,160 weekend escape at the Royal St Andrews Hotel up for grabs, the Kowie Camera Club has shared five essential tips to help amateur photographers frame winning shots of classic cars and candid moments across the showgrounds.
SummaryOpen the quick read
The H-Mart Port Alfred Classic Motor Show will take place at the Port Alfred Country Club on Saturday, 5 December 2026.
Visitors can enter an on-the-day mobile photography competition by scanning QR codes stationed across the venue.
The overall winner will receive a weekend getaway package valued at R4,160 courtesy of the Royal St Andrews Hotel.
The Kowie Camera Club advises entrants to shoot from low angles, capture human stories, and focus tightly on unique vehicle textures.
Photographers are also encouraged to manage bright midday reflections and incorporate the lush Country Club surroundings into their frames.
UP CLOSE: For a striking photo, instead of trying to squeeze an entire car into a crowded frame, move closer to highlight craftsmanship. Picture: STEVEN LANG
When the H-Mart Port Alfred Classic Motor Show rolls onto the greens of the Port Alfred Country Club on Saturday, 5 December 2026 (9am to 3pm), visitors won’t just be admiring decades of motoring heritage—they will also have the chance to turn a great snapshot into a luxury weekend away.
In partnership with the Kowie Camera Club (KCC), the Albany Vintage & Classic Motor Club (AVCMC) is hosting an on-the-day Mobile Photo Competition open to all show visitors. Whether you arrive with a keen eye for classic chrome or simply love taking photos on your smartphone, entering is quick and easy: simply scan the QR code at the show to log in and submit your best shots on the day.
The grand prize: a Royal St Andrews Hotel getaway
Thanks to the generous support of official accommodation partner Royal St Andrews Hotel, the overall winner will take home a weekend-away grand prize valued at R4,160—an unforgettable stay combining coastal hospitality, fine dining, and relaxation right here in Port Alfred. (Visiting exhibitors and out-of-town spectators looking to make a weekend of the show can also take advantage of the hotel’s special bed-and-breakfast stays in the Heritage and Luxury wings, as well as tailored three-night activity packages featuring Kowie River cruises, padel, golf, and spa treatments.)
50s STYLE: A MG Magnette rolls into focus in a parade of vintage and classic cars at the Port Alfred Country Club. The club’s expansive grounds will be the venue for the H-Mart Port Alfred Classic Motor Show on Saturday, 5 December 2026 from 09am to 3pm. Picture: BRYAN SMITH
Kowie Camera Club’s top tips for capturing a winning shot
You don’t need a bag full of professional lenses to impress the KCC judging panel. Judges look for storytelling, strong focal points, clean compositions, and good control of light. Here are five practical tips from the Kowie Camera Club to help your smartphone photos stand out on show day:
Drop down for a heroic angle: Avoid taking every photo at standing eye level—it makes even the rarest classic look ordinary. Crouch down low to capture bold front grilles, iconic hood ornaments, and sweeping fender lines against the sky or trees.
Tell a human story: A great motor show photo isn’t only about polished paintwork. Look for candid moments—proud owners chatting beside their bonnets, children gazing into vintage cockpits, or families enjoying the carnival atmosphere.
Go tight on details and textures: Instead of trying to squeeze an entire car into a crowded frame, move closer to highlight craftsmanship. Weathered leather interiors, gleaming spoked wheels, retro dashboard dials, and classic badges often make far stronger, less cluttered images.
Use the Country Club backdrop: Frame your shots to include the lush greenery and coastal atmosphere of the Port Alfred Country Club, giving your photos a genuine sense of place.
Tame the midday sun and reflections: December sunshine can create harsh glare on chrome and paintwork.Watch what is reflected in glossy doors before you press the shutter, seek out vehicles parked in open shade where possible, and tap your phone screen to lower the exposure slider slightly so bright highlights don’t blow out.
Show day details at a glance
Event: H-Mart Port Alfred Classic Motor Show
Date: Saturday, 5 December 2026
Time: 09:00 – 15:00
Venue: Port Alfred Country Club (French Street)
Public Admission: Adults R50 | Pensioners R30 | Children under 12 Free (Exhibitors Free)
Photo Competition: Enter on the day via the QR code stations on site.