Visitors heading to the H-Mart Port Alfred Classic Motor Show this December will have the opportunity to turn their smartphone snapshots into a luxury getaway. The Albany Vintage & Classic Motor Club has teamed up with the Kowie Camera Club to host an on-the-day mobile photo competition open to all attendees.

With a R4,160 weekend escape at the Royal St Andrews Hotel up for grabs, the Kowie Camera Club has shared five essential tips to help amateur photographers frame winning shots of classic cars and candid moments across the showgrounds.