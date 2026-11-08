LINE IN THE SAND: ANC Youth League members hold a media briefing in FIngo Square, Makhanda, on Friday November 6, on coalition negotiations following the ANC’s ‘spectacular’ drop to 31.27% in the 2026 local government elections. They said their position was that there could be no alliance with the DA or the MUCM; instead, they supported collaboration with the SACP and Makana Citizens Front. With ANCYL regional secretary Mzobanzi Nkwentsha (second from left) as he addresses a gathering of around 50 people who included media are incoming councillors Nokulunga Ngxingo (Ward 13), Unathi Klaas (Ward 10) and Bekithemba Mabona (Ward 2). Picture: STEVEN LANG
Coalition can’t be based on GNU, says ANC Youth League
Winning just 10 out of 25 seats in the Makana Local Council, the ANC have lost their majority and must negotiate with other parties to retain control of this key municipality. These negotiations are happening at regional and provincial level.
But on Friday November 6, a day after the party’s support was confirmed to have dropped “spectacularly” to 31.27%, it was the party’s young guard who appeared to throw down the gauntlet to their provincial and district leadership as they embark on coalition negotiations.
Three ANC Youth League members who have been elected to serve in the new council, along with outgoing councillor and secretary of the ANC Youth League in the Sarah Baartman District Mzobanzi Nkwentsha, held a media briefing at Fingo Square (‘Soccer City’) in Fingo Village, Makhanda on Friday November 6.
The venue, Nkwentsha said, “in the streets that our people are found in”, was chosen deliberately to reinforce the message that the ANC’s strength “lies with the people and not in state power.”
The ANC, he said, “exists to serve our people and not be an extractive vote harvester for electoral outcomes… when it loses electoral support spectacularly, it must go back to its strength which is the People.”
Drawing the line on any discussions with the DA, the youth league members stated that in Makana, they would support negotiations with “progressive forces” such as the SACP and the Makana Citizens Front. Each of those parties has one seat, with the SACP having come in fifth at 5.53% and MCF 7th at 2.72%. Such a coalition would require one additional seat to constitute a majority.
‘Devil Alliance’
They vehemently rejected mirroring the national coalition government of national unity (GNU). Specifically, they rejected the possibility of any alliance with the Democratic Alliance, which they referred to as “the Devil Alliance”.
In their statement, read by Nkwentsha, they foreshadowed the statement made later by EFF leader Julius Malema claiming the DA’s success was because its inclusion in the GNU had given it credibility. They described the party as being anti-developmental, comparing the ANC’s housing delivery in Gqeberha and Kouga with that of the DA; and saying the policy of allocating 30% of projects on the basis of broad-based black economic empowerment aligned SMMEs would be discarded in favour of white contractors under DA-led municipalities. They cited the DA’s legal challenges to the BELA act, the NHI and the ANC’s post-deadline inclusion of candidates for the 2026 local government elections and plans to partner with the private sector in the provision of water and electricity as cause for rejecting any possible alliance.
The statement likewise rejected the possibility of working with the Makana United Citizens Movement (MUCM) which garnered an extraordinary 19.51% of the Makana vote on its first outing, giving it four ward seats and placing it third after the DA (27.24%) and well above the fourth-biggest share – the EFF at 5.96%.
The reason for the ANC to counter the “drastic loss of electoral power” was to retain state power as “a site of struggle to advance the socio-economic transformation…
“…Given the importance of state power, the ANC is waging a National Democratic Revolution as a principal programme for social transformation, the strategic loss of elections is a disastrous risk for the national democratic project…”
Nkwentsha addressed the gathering of around 50 people in strong winds that threatened to blow away the gazebo. With him were incoming councillors Nokulunga Ngxingo (Ward 13), Unathi Klaas (Ward 10) and Bekithemba Mabona (Ward 2).
‘Alarming’
In a response to a request for comment, SACP mayoral candidate and district elections coordinator Bongani Hanise shared the organisation’s official response, which was: “The SACP in the Makana Sub District, notes the statement made by ANCYL and finds it alarming that a Youth League gets to express opinions before its mother body. However, the SACP has not received any formal engagement on coalition possibilities and the alliance with the ANC in Makana is not an automatic endorsement based on alliance operational relations and once the structures of the SACP have engaged on what is to be done, it will pronounce its position. In the meantime the ANCYL is free to engage the YCL on how to better build the alliance.”
Responding to Talk of the Town’s questions the Makana United Civic Movement’s Archbishop Nkosinathi Ngesi said they were prepared to work with all the parties in local government except the ANC.
“People voted for us in the strength of bringing services, so it does not make any sense for the MUCM to sleep in the same dirty bed as the ANC,” said Ngesi, who is the Archbishop of the Ethiopian Episcopal Church.
In response to this query, the Makana Citizens’ Front’s Lungile Mxube said the party had resolved on a two-phase approach guided by the best interest of all local citizens , regardless of which party they had voted for.
They would first convene coalition talks to examine the coalition governance framework, principles, objectives, values, goals , vision, “and key elements of a New People’s Agenda for Change in Makana”.
Following consensus, phase two would focus on modalities and party preferences in terms of the composition of the local government coalition. He said the MCF’s stance was that all parties in a coalition were equal regardless of how many seats they held.
In a statement on Saturday, the DA said that following their strong performance in the 2026 Local Government Elections, the Federal Executive had resolved to engage all political parties in coalition discussions to govern municipalities where no party had secured an outright majority.
“In many of these municipalities, the DA has emerged as the largest party, often with a significant lead over our nearest competitor,” the party said.
The DA’s Federal Executive had mandated the party to initiate discussions with political parties that shared a commitment to clean and accountable government, rooting out corruption, service delivery for all, the rule of law, and non-racialism.
“Our objective is to establish stable, effective governments that put residents first, restore accountability, and deliver the services communities deserve.”
Coalition discussions would be coordinated nationally under the Federal Executive’s authority to ensure a consistent, principled approach across the country.
PICTURES: STEVEN LANG
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