LINE IN THE SAND: ANC Youth League members hold a media briefing in FIngo Square, Makhanda, on Friday November 6, on coalition negotiations following the ANC’s ‘spectacular’ drop to 31.27% in the 2026 local government elections. They said their position was that there could be no alliance with the DA or the MUCM; instead, they supported collaboration with the SACP and Makana Citizens Front. With ANCYL regional secretary Mzobanzi Nkwentsha (second from left) as he addresses a gathering of around 50 people who included media are incoming councillors Nokulunga Ngxingo (Ward 13), Unathi Klaas (Ward 10) and Bekithemba Mabona (Ward 2). Picture: STEVEN LANG