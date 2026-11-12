The Port Alfred Classic Motor Show, sponsored by H-Mart, will take place at the Port Alfred Country Club on Saturday 5 December, rescheduled from its original September date.

We loved all that rain in September. - but did it wreak havoc with event planning! The Port Alfred Classic Motor Show was originally scheduled for September 26. With rainfall well into double figures in the weeks running up to Heritage weekend, the Port Alfred Country Club fields reasserted their wetland origins: if the show had gone on, the dress code would have been gumboots – and perhaps a boat show would have been more appropriate.

Now, with the skies their usual seaside blue, the Sunshine Coast gearing up for a holiday season to remember. The grass at the country club is lush and green from all that lovely rain and the Albany Vintage & Classic Motor Club is rebooting.

No fewer than 70 vintage and classic vehicles from across the province have already registered for the inaugural Port Alfred Classic Motor Show and the organisers anticipate at least another 30 to enter as momentum builds.

There actually will be boats involved: Mission Outdoors will be showcasing their new fishing boat and showgoers get a chance to examine it close-up.

With Kowie Toyota, Kelston Motors and Nissan and Ford dealerships showcasing their offerings, it will be a petrolheads’ paradise.

Just a short walk from the country club entrance, South Africa’s top school rowing talent will be in action on the Kowie River on day 2 of the Standard Bank SA Schools Boat Race.

“The section of the river near the entrance to the country club is a really good spot for watching the boat race,” said show chair Colin Murphy. “Actually the postponement has worked out well.”