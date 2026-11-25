Police have asked outraged community members to give them seven days to report on progress in investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman in Ekuphumleni on Monday November 23.

Scores of community members gathered outside Kenton-on-Sea Police Station late on Monday afternoon to demand an urgent investigation into the woman’s death, as well as several other as yet unsolved cases.

Responding to Talk of the Town’s query, South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy confirmed that Kenton-on-Sea police were investigating a case of murder following the woman’s death.

McCarthy said, “According to preliminary information, at approximately 6.25am on Monday, 23 November 2026, police responded to a complaint of a stabbing in Kenton-on-Sea. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the body of a 20-year-old female with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. She was declared deceased on the scene by Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The motive for the attack and the identity of the suspect(s) are unknown at this stage, and the investigation is ongoing.”

A community member speaking after Monday afternoon’s march to the police station said, “People were very upset. They didn’t want to be told to wait even seven days.”

But in the end, they had agreed, and would return on Monday for a reportback said the woman, who asked not to be named.