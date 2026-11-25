Police in the Sarah Baartman District have delivered a massive blow to local illicit narcotics syndicates following a co-ordinated four-day operation across several Eastern Cape towns. The multidisciplinary crackdown resulted in 30 arrests and the confiscation of narcotics, live assault rifle ammunition, and suspected stolen property valued at over R1.68 million.

From a single R1.4 million bust in Makhanda to targeted raids in Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea, law enforcement teams systematically executed search warrants and intercepted suspected dealers across the region.