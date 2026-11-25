Police in the Sarah Baartman District have delivered a massive blow to local illicit narcotics syndicates following a co-ordinated four-day operation across several Eastern Cape towns. The multidisciplinary crackdown resulted in 30 arrests and the confiscation of narcotics, live assault rifle ammunition, and suspected stolen property valued at over R1.68 million.
From a single R1.4 million bust in Makhanda to targeted raids in Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea, law enforcement teams systematically executed search warrants and intercepted suspected dealers across the region.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- A four-day intelligence-led crackdown across the Sarah Baartman District resulted in 30 arrests and the seizure of contraband valued at over R1.68 million.
- The largest breakthrough occurred in Makhanda, where police intercepted a suspect and discovered nearly 5kg of tik and cocaine valued at R1.4 million.
- Raids in Kenton-on-Sea yielded tik, mandrax, 109 rounds of R5 assault rifle ammunition, and dozens of suspected stolen ID books and SASSA cards.
- Further operations targeting dealers and possession were executed across Port Alfred, Addo, Jeffreys Bay, and Graaff-Reinet.
- All 30 suspects face charges ranging from drug dealing to possessing stolen property and are due to appear in magistrate's courts across the district.