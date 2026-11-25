Upcoming Viv Jordan Memorial Golf Day to support local volunteer emergency response teams
Frontier Fire Assist volunteers undergo intensive training and intake in Port Alfred
Port Alfred satellite unit expands team with hands-on breathing apparatus and hose handling drills
SSarah Cohen
1 min read
Frontier Fire Assist volunteers from Makhanda and Port Alfred recently assembled at the Port Alfred Fire Department for a rigorous day of firefighting drills and recruit intake. The practical session tested teamwork, resilience, and vital emergency skills under realistic conditions.
The training bolsters the capabilities of both regional branches, preparing dedicated volunteer crews to collaborate seamlessly with municipal fire services and local stakeholders during critical incidents.
SummaryOpen the quick read
Volunteers from Makhanda and Port Alfred completed rigorous practical drills and controlled burn exercises during a dedicated training day.
The session marked a successful recruitment and intake drive for the expanding Port Alfred satellite unit.
Participants received specialised instruction in self-contained breathing apparatus procedures, hose handling, and emergency response coordination.
The Makhanda branch continues to provide vital support for veld, industrial, and vegetation fires across the Makana region.
Frontier Fire Assist and LifeFirst Emergency Response NPC are set to benefit from the Viv Jordan Memorial Golf Day on 4 December.
TRAINING IN ACTION: One such fire was the burning of a vehicle which was extinguished to precision by the team who practiced skills for real-life events. Teamwork proved invaluable as members worked together to extinguish the fire.
There is far more to firefighting than extinguishing flames. It takes courage, quick thinking, practical skills and, above all, teamwork. These qualities were put to the test on Saturday, 21 November, when Frontier Fire Assist volunteers from Makhanda and Port Alfred gathered at the Port Alfred Fire Department for an intensive day of training and volunteer intake.
The day provided an invaluable learning experience as participants tackled practical drills, familiarised themselves with essential firefighting techniques and gained hands-on experience extinguishing controlled fires.
For newcomers, it was an opportunity to develop potentially lifesaving skills while building relationships with experienced volunteers and discovering the importance of working together under pressure.
The training also marked another successful intake for the Port Alfred satellite unit, established in March 2026. Its growing team trains alongside local fire department personnel in self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) procedures, hose handling and coordinated emergency response.
Meanwhile, the organisation’s founding Makhanda crew continues to assist with vegetation, industrial and veld fires across Makana and surrounding areas, often collaborating with municipal firefighters, Working on Fire and local farmers.
Frontier Fire Assist is a volunteer firefighting and emergency response organisation operating in Makhanda and Port Alfred. They support local fire services with wildfire and brush fire response, training drills, and search-and-rescue assistance.
COOLING OFF: Members who participated in active firefighting on the training day were hosed down after their efforts. Pictures: SARAH COHEN
Frontier Fire Assist and LifeFirst Emergency Response NPC will be beneficiaries of the annual Viv Jordan Memorial Golf Day at Royal Port Alfred Golf Club on Friday, 4 December. The four-ball alliance features a 12:30 shotgun start, with entries costing R350 per golfer.