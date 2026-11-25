Weekly security overview covers incidents from 13 to 19 November 2026
WEEKLY CRIME REPORT | Multi Security reports surge in break-ins across Port Alfred and Alexandria
Homeowners urged to test alarms and review security ahead of the festive season
1 min read
Multi Security has released its crime report for 13 to 19 November 2026, highlighting ongoing concerns over residential break-ins and theft across Port Alfred and Alexandria. A total of five arrests were executed during the operational period as security teams responded to multiple property crimes and medical emergencies.
With the festive season approaching, security officials are urging homeowners to re-evaluate their protective measures and remain vigilant against criminal activity.
SummaryOpen the quick read
Multi Security reported five arrests across its operational zones between 13 and 19 November 2026.
Port Alfred recorded three confirmed break-ins, one attempted break-in, three thefts, and two arrests.
Alexandria registered two thefts, one confirmed house break-in, and two arrests during the period.
One suspect was apprehended in Bathurst, while several surrounding areas reported zero incidents.
Residents are advised to test alarm systems and seek professional security assessments ahead of the festive season.
Multi Security continues to monitor criminal activity across its operational areas, with residential break-ins and theft remaining a concern, particularly in Port Alfred and Alexandria.
Port Alfred: Three confirmed break-ins were reported in Horndean Street, Muller Drive and Mooifontein Road, with an attempted break-in in George Street. Three incidents of theft were reported in Gluckman Road, Burke Close and Biscay Road. Two arrests were recorded, along with three medical emergency calls.
Alexandria: Two incidents of theft were reported in R72 Main Road and Mill Street, while a confirmed break-in occurred in Martha Oosthuizen Street. Two arrests were recorded, along with one medical emergency call.
Bathurst: One suspect was arrested during the reporting period.
Southwell, Kasouga, Birha, Wesley, Kleinemonde and Greenfountains: No incidents were reported to Multi Security during this period.
A total of five arrests were recorded across the operational areas.
Community safety advisory
With residential break-ins continuing to be a concern, Multi Security urges residents to regularly test their alarm systems, review their security equipment and ensure adequate detection throughout their properties.
Residents with safes and high-value possessions are particularly encouraged to have their security systems professionally assessed. An armed alarm system does not necessarily guarantee that an intruder will be detected.
As we approach the festive season, residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.