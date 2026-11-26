History is often told through the events that shaped the world, but for historian and storyteller Alan Weyer, it is the people behind those events who bring the past to life. Addressing members of the Lower Albany Historical Society (LAHS) on Thursday, 19 November, Weyer explored the fascinating relationship between humanity and its ever-changing environment in a talk titled Cattle, Climate and Conflict.

Drawing on his recent travels to archaeological sites in the Western Cape, as well as his outstanding knowledge of the Eastern Cape and our area, Weyer reflected on how climatic changes spanning thousands of years have influenced human evolution, survival, migration and ultimately the course of history.

“If we look back at something that we overlook all the time... It is the effect on climate and environment on how we evolve,” Weyer noted.

Weyer explained how sea levels, once more than 100 metres lower than today, enabled early humans to migrate across continents as they adapted to changing environments. Despite humanity’s geographical spread and apparent differences, he emphasised that modern humans remain remarkably closely related genetically.

Weyer highlighted the remarkable genetic diversity of the San people, whose ancestry provides valuable insight into humanity’s earliest origins. He also discussed a genetic bottleneck approximately 70,000 years ago, when extreme climatic conditions, potentially worsened by a massive volcanic eruption in Indonesia, threatened human survival.

Favourable climatic conditions in the Middle East enabled the domestication of animals and cultivation of crops approximately 12,000 years ago, transforming hunter-gatherer societies. This agricultural revolution eventually reached southern Africa, where the acquisition of livestock fundamentally changed lifestyles. These changes also reshaped social structures, introducing leadership and more organised communities.

Weyer concluded by exploring how the introduction of Merino sheep transformed the Eastern Cape’s agricultural economy, with wool becoming a major export following the arrival of British settlers. However, sheep farming also altered the natural landscape through selective grazing, gradually changing indigenous vegetation. He emphasised that while livestock farming brought economic prosperity, it also demonstrated humanity’s profound impact on the environment. His closing message was one of responsibility, reminding the audience that generations have adapted to environmental change, but preserving the natural resources that sustain human life remains essential for future generations.