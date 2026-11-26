A golfer who claimed damages from the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club after being disqualified from a tournament last December must now pay the costs of a high court application, as well as have the R5,000 that the Small Claims Court earlier awarded him revoked.

The drama that spilled over from the greens to the Makhanda High Court started at the end of the Kowie Toyota Open Golf Day, 10 days before Christmas 2025.

Sponsored by the vehicle dealership and organised by the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club, the format was an 18-hole Individual Stableford with 4-ball alliance prizes. This is a team format that sees golfers play their own balls from tee to green, but combine their best scores for each hole.

Wayne Petersen was among those who entered and at the end of the day, he submitted a scorecard on behalf of his four-person team.

But when it came to prizegiving, he was told they had been disqualified for not properly filling in their scorecard.

Petersen, who is also chair of the Humansdorp Development Golf Club, objected and instituted a damages claim for R20 000 in the Small Claims Court. In March, that court granted an award of R5000 to Petersen.

Describing as “absurd” the damages claim for loss of prize money, reputational harm, public embarrassment and emotional distress, Kowie Toyota and the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club opposed it through a review application. Heard in August, this was unsuccessful and so club and sponsor took their application to the Makhanda High Court. Petersen is named as the sole respondent in the latter.

The high court judgment handed down on November 6 summarises the main points of Petersen’s application to the small; claims court, and the arguments put forward by Kowie Toyota and the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club in their review application, and subsequent high court application.

In his small claims court application Petersen described how at the tournament prize giving, he and his team were informed that they had been disqualified from both competitions. The stated reason for disqualification had been that the score card reflected the players’ first names only and not their surnames.

Petersen had immediately disputed the disqualification with the tournament’s sponsor, who in turn referred the matter to the club captain, Dave Painting. Painting had confirmed that he had personally decided to disqualify all members of the fourball solely on the basis that surnames were not written on the score card, according to the small claims application cited in the high court judgment.

Objecting to this, Petersen had said there were no other players with the same first names in the competition; the score card had been signed correctly; and the identities of all the players had been known, were verifiable and had never been in dispute.

In his small claims court application, Petersen said, “The omission of surnames caused no prejudice to the administration or integrity of the competition.”

He claimed damages of R20,000.00 including costs allowable in the Small Claims Court, and other expenses such as travel, playing, beverages, and membership fees.

Kowie Toyota and the club defended the claim, saying it had been a competition requirement that the scorecards were correctly filled in. In other words, they said, the rules of golf and the rules of the competition hadn’t been complied with.

They said the R20 000 claim for damages was absurd and that Petersen hadn’t suffered any damages.

The magistrate acting as small claims commissioner however ruled on March 16 that Kowie Toyota and the club should jointly pay R5000 to Petersen for damages. A review application heard in August saw the award upheld and Kowie Toyota and the club then took the matter to the high court.

In the Makhanda High Court ruling, acting judge Brin Brody referred to several alleged procedural irregularities in the small claims processes. But it was not on this basis that the ruling was made.

Instead, the Makhanda High Court ruled that adjudicating a defamation claim wasn’t the competence of the small claims court.

“A claim to enforce an alleged contractual entitlement to tournament prize money is distinguishable from a claim for compensation for injury to reputation arising from the circumstances in which a participant is disqualified,” the acting judge wrote.