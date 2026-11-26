“Congratulations SAPS Port Alfred #1 in the Eastern Cape” were the word iced onto a celebratory cake handed over to Port Alfred Police Station Commander Colonel Johan Botha at last week’s community policing forum (CPF) meeting at the Port Alfred Police Station. It was to recognise the Port Alfred Police Station’s being named number one in the Eastern Cape for overall operational performance during the first semester of the 2026/2027 financial year. This prestigious ranking of 201 Colonel-headed stations evaluates the collective excellence of the station’s Detectives, Visible Policing (Vispol), and Support Services. In a financial year, a semester is a half-year period in which an organisation’s accounting, reporting and performance are tracked."

At the time of the announcement at the end of October, SAPS spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy explained that the award highlights the station’s exceptional standard of integrity, driven by a strict zero-corruption record, detection rate, minimal absenteeism, and the lowest number of service delivery complaints.

“We wanted to do something to acknowledge that achievement,” said Port Alfred CPF chair Jane le Roux. “So we went to SPAR and ordered a huge cake.

“But when [Rosehill SPAR owner] Lesley Theunissen found out what it was for, she refused to let us pay for it and insisted on donating it.”

Botha attributed the station’s success to a culture of self-discipline and hard work, along with strong support from Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso.

“I acknowledge all the SAPS units we work with for their contribution to this achievement,” Botha said, including K9, Crime Intelligence, the Local Criminal Record Centre, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences.

Other key partners were Ndlambe and Provincial Traffic, local security companies, and the community policing forum sector leaders.

Botha, who believes in leading from the front, told Talk of the Town that being Station Commander encompasses many roles.

“At times you’re a father, a mother, a counsellor or a reverend, as well as standing shoulder to shoulder with your team in the front line,” he said.

For Botha, discipline and hard work are integral not only to his professional life, but also his off duty life: he is well known for his rigorous fitness regime and has served as chair of the Makana Natural Bodybuilders and Fitness Club in Makhanda, where he coached athletes on training and nutrition while promoting drug-free competition.