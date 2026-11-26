The South African Police Service in the Sarah Baartman District has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of Xolelwa Kongwana (35) by the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said On Wednesday November 18, Kongwana was found guilty and sentenced to a fine of R6,000 or six months’ imprisonment, of which R3,000 or three months is suspended.

The successful conviction followed a thorough investigation by Detective Sergeant Bisani, which ensured the matter was effectively prosecuted before the court.