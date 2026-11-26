Police vow to intensify crackdown on drunk driving across Sarah Baartman District
SAPS welcomes conviction and sentencing of Port Alfred drunk driver
Motorist handed partially suspended fine following thorough police probe
TTott Reporter
1 min read
The South African Police Service in the Sarah Baartman District has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of a 35-year-old motorist for driving under the influence of alcohol. Appearing before the Port Alfred Magistrate's Court, the offender was handed a partially suspended fine or prison sentence following a thorough police investigation.
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Xolelwa Kongwana (35) was convicted of driving under the influence by the Port Alfred Magistrate's Court.
The court handed down a sentence of a R6,000 fine or six months' imprisonment, with half suspended.
Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy commended Detective Sergeant Bisani for conducting the diligent investigation that secured the conviction.
SAPS leadership in the Sarah Baartman District reiterated their ongoing commitment to cracking down on drunk drivers to protect road users.
Picture: File Picture
The South African Police Service in the Sarah Baartman District has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of Xolelwa Kongwana (35) by the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said On Wednesday November 18, Kongwana was found guilty and sentenced to a fine of R6,000 or six months’ imprisonment, of which R3,000 or three months is suspended.
The successful conviction followed a thorough investigation by Detective Sergeant Bisani, which ensured the matter was effectively prosecuted before the court.
The District Commissioner commended Bisani for the diligent investigation and reiterated that SAPS would continue to clamp down on drunk driving to ensure the safety of all road users.