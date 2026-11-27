Last week’s CPF meeting reported increased crime. We know that many stolen items are sold to buy drugs but even when they’re arrested, the thieves don’t disclose the source of the problem: the person selling them the drugs.

It’s even harder to identify who is buying the stolen goods because there are many ways to dispose of them. And the police search scrapyards regularly.

Home break-ins and theft from properties have increased. Luxury items such as jewellery are being targeted.

We ask that the public make a picture library of valuable items in their homes, accompanied by serial numbers. This way, if the items are recovered, it’s easy to properly identify them and return them to their owners. Even bicycles usually have identification numbers stamped on them.

Criminals targeting certain homes know the movements of the owners, and exactly where the safes are. Criminals are stealing to sell immediately - basically on order.

Arm your alarm;

Record the full identities of all staff and remain alert to any unusual events or interactions. If you have to pay off a staff member, ensure you separate on good terms. The festive season is upon us and as visitors prepare to descend:

Check your security measures;

Compile safety information about Port Alfred for visitors;

The CPF, SAPS and the security companies will do our best to ensure a safe and pleasant stay in our town, but for success, we all need to work together; and

Once again a squad of mounted police will patrol our beaches and the CBD. Last year, this team caught a number of people breaking the law. Recently, there have been many complaints about bad driving and people who put the lives of innocent people at risk need to be brought to book.

Motoristss jump red robots with impunity and fail to stop at junctions. Drivers over the alcohol limit will be arrested.

Please report law-breaking driving to the police. Say where and when the incident happened, the colour and make of the vehicle and, if possible, the registration number. The police are obliged to follow up all complaints.

If you see vehicles with foreign number plates cruising around our suburbs, please report this to SAPS or your security company.