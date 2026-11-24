With the warmer weather comes more time outdoors, weekend braais, camping trips and holidays. But a little care around open flames can prevent a devastating fire.

Whether you’re heading away for the weekend or enjoying a braai at home, please keep these safety tips in mind:

BRAAI SAFETY

•Only braai in designated or safe areas.

•Never leave a fire unattended.

•Keep a bucket of water or sand nearby.

•Make sure coals and ash are completely extinguished before leaving.

•Never discard hot coals or ash onto dry grass or vegetation.

CAMPING AND HOLIDAY SAFETY

•Check local fire restrictions and fire danger warnings before lighting a fire.

•Use designated fireplaces where provided.

•Never light a fire in dry grass or close to surrounding vegetation.

•Keep matches and lighters safely away from children.

•Never throw cigarette butts out of a vehicle.

•Make sure your campsite is completely clear of burning embers before leaving.

And remember, a small fire can become a very big problem in a matter of minutes, particularly when the wind picks up.

Enjoy the outdoors, but please do so responsibly.

Let’s make this a safe fire season for everyone.

HOW TO REPORT A FIRE

Frontier Fire Assist works alongside and in support of local fire services. If you spot a fire, please contact your local fire department first. You can then report the incident to Frontier Fire Assist by contacting Julian on 076 640 6139.

Our team liaises with the relevant authorities to assess the situation, determine where assistance is needed and, where appropriate, mobilise and deploy our volunteer crew.

HELP US KEEP THE FIGHT GOING

Frontier Fire Assist relies on the generosity of our community to keep our volunteers equipped, prepared and ready to respond. Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference. If you would like to support our work, please consider making a donation via our BackaBuddy campaign.