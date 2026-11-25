During the past year, former Sunshine Life Centre staffer Liz Scott, who now lives in Tshwane, and her sister Marie Wolfaardt in Cape Town, embarked on a project to knit 100 Care Dolls and Teddies for the Sunshine Life Centre.

Thousands of miles apart the sisters spent hours and hours giving each individual doll its own personality, style and colour combination. The Care Dolls are intended to give comfort to children going through crises or trauma - whether it be child abuse, gender-based or family violence, in-camera children’s court hearings and other situations where children are negatively affected.

As the Sunshine Life Centre, we wish to express our sincere thanks to our partners who will hand these comfort dolls out to vulnerable children in Port Alfred and surrounding areas. Their difficult and endless plight to secure the safety of our children is acknowledged and appreciated!

Here are some of the organisations in Port Alfred helping children in need:

Port Alfred Magistrate's Court (Children)

1 Pascoe Crescent, Port Alfred

Tel 046 624 1144 / 046 624 1145

Services:

Court Services: Civil Cases, Criminal Cases, Maintenance, Domestic Violence, Children's Court, and Small Claims Court.

The Port Alfred Community Policing Forum (CPF)

Reach the CPF through the Port Alfred Police Station: Tel 046-604-2000 / 046-604-2001 /046-604-2002 or the Ndlambe Traffic Department: 046-624-1140

Services:

Bridges the gap between local residents and law enforcement in the Ndlambe Municipality. Works on community support initiatives, including resource documents for crime victims as well as local awareness and volunteer drives. [

Department of Social Development

Social Workers situated at 65 Albany Road, Port Alfred: 046-624-1140

Services:

Foster care placement, adoption services, child and family support, and social welfare services, social grants (SASSA) and NPO registration

Family and Child Services (SAPS unit)

31 Masonic Street, Port Alfred: 046 604 2414 6170 or 24 hours through SAPS Port Alfred

Services:

Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit and related child/family services

Rehabilitation Services

Port Alfred Hospital, Southwell Road, Port Alfred, 046 604 4000

Services:

Access to Occupational, Physio, Psychological and Social Work services

White Door Nemato

The Port Alfred White Door Centre of Hope serves as a community-based victim support and safe space opposite the Nemato Police Station 046 624 1238

Services:

Crisis Intervention for victims of crime, domestic abuse, gender-based violence, trauma counselling, debriefing, and emotional containment.

Community Awareness: Engages in local outreach, school programs, and awareness campaigns on women's rights, substance abuse prevention, and LGBTQ.

The old African saying, 'It takes a village to raise a child' is more relevant than ever today. If you are interested in supporting a child in need, please contact the Sunshine Life Centre at:

Old Railway Station, Station Road, Port Alfred, Office Tel no: 060 824 2810

Section 18A Tax refund on donations

NPO 169-590

PBO 930072141

Bank Details:

AidIT NPO (trading as Sunshine Life Centre)

FNB Business

Port Alfred 255355