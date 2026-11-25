Disaster resilience begins long before an emergency occurs. It starts with informed communities, strong partnerships and people who understand how to prepare for and respond to the challenges around them.
This was the message at the Amathole district municipality’s commemoration of International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction held in Keiskammahoek last month under the theme “Resilience Starts at Home”.
The conference brought together government representatives, educational institutions, disaster management professionals, humanitarian organisations and community members to raise awareness of disaster risks and strengthen collaboration towards safer, more resilient communities.
Among those attending were first-year disaster management students from Stenden South Africa, who had the opportunity to experience disaster management beyond the classroom.
For students entering this important field, attending an event of this nature offers valuable insight into the realities of disaster risk reduction and the role that different organisations play in protecting communities.
The programme highlighted the range of challenges facing communities across the Amathole district, including flooding, severe weather, fires and drought.
Speakers emphasised that disasters affected far more than homes and infrastructure; they can disrupt livelihoods, damage essential services and place already vulnerable households at even greater risk.
A key message throughout the conference was that disaster preparedness is a shared responsibility.
While the government and emergency services play an essential role, households and communities are often the first to respond when disaster strikes.
Understanding local risks, having household emergency plans and paying attention to weather warnings are practical steps that can help prevent unnecessary loss of life.
Stenden South Africa lecturer Robyn Bayne contributed to the programme with a presentation on artificial intelligence (AI) and resilience, exploring how AI can be incorporated into disaster management systems.
As technology continues to advance, innovative tools and data-driven approaches offer exciting opportunities to improve preparedness, strengthen early warning systems and support more effective disaster responses.
The conference also highlighted the growing contribution of Stenden South Africa graduates to the disaster management profession.
Cebesile Noyo, a disaster management alumnus who completed his BBA in disaster relief management in 2019, was involved in the event.
His involvement is a wonderful example of how graduates continue to contribute to the field and put their knowledge into practice.
Stenden South Africa’s alumni co-ordinator also addressed the gathering, sharing insights into the institution’s alumni community and recognising the important role graduates play in their respective industries and communities.
Stenden South Africa is proud to offer a quality disaster management degree that equips students with the knowledge and practical understanding needed to make a meaningful difference.
From students assisting communities through evacuation planning and community initiatives, to interns supporting organisations and crisis centres, and graduates making significant contributions to the profession, the impact of this work extends well beyond the classroom.
Events such as the disaster risk reduction conference reinforce the importance of connecting academic learning with real-world experience.
They allow students to engage with industry professionals, learn from established practitioners and see first-hand how collaboration can strengthen communities.