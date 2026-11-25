Disaster resilience begins long before an emergency occurs. It starts with informed communities, strong partnerships and people who understand how to prepare for and respond to the challenges around them.

This was the message at the Amathole district municipality’s commemoration of International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction held in Keiskammahoek last month under the theme “Resilience Starts at Home”.

The conference brought together government representatives, educational institutions, disaster management professionals, humanitarian organisations and community members to raise awareness of disaster risks and strengthen collaboration towards safer, more resilient communities.

Among those attending were first-year disaster management students from Stenden South Africa, who had the opportunity to experience disaster management beyond the classroom.

For students entering this important field, attending an event of this nature offers valuable insight into the realities of disaster risk reduction and the role that different organisations play in protecting communities.

The programme highlighted the range of challenges facing communities across the Amathole district, including flooding, severe weather, fires and drought.

Speakers emphasised that disasters affected far more than homes and infrastructure; they can disrupt livelihoods, damage essential services and place already vulnerable households at even greater risk.

A key message throughout the conference was that disaster preparedness is a shared responsibility.

While the government and emergency services play an essential role, households and communities are often the first to respond when disaster strikes.

Understanding local risks, having household emergency plans and paying attention to weather warnings are practical steps that can help prevent unnecessary loss of life.