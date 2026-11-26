Separated by thousands of kilometres, two sisters have dedicated their time over the past year to knitting 100 bespoke care dolls and teddies for vulnerable children facing crisis and trauma in Port Alfred.

Handcrafted by Liz Scott in Tshwane and Marie Wolfaardt in Cape Town, the comfort toys are being distributed through the Sunshine Life Centre and local partner organisations to provide solace to young victims navigating abuse, court proceedings, and family violence.