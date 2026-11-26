Sunshine Coast Tourism and local partners have launched a collection of community-driven initiatives to prepare Port Alfred for the upcoming holiday season. While tourism operators focus on upskilling hospitality staff and encouraging festive civic pride, an urgent plea has also been issued to save the town's Beach Safety Fund amid dwindling reserves.
From beach security and municipal beautification to hospitality excellence training and holiday lighting competitions, residents and businesses across Ndlambe are being called upon to actively contribute to the town's safety and charm.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Sunshine Coast Tourism is urgently seeking donors for Port Alfred's Beach Safety Fund, as current monthly contributions of R12,700 are no longer sufficient to maintain security guards on East and West Beaches.
- A three-day Service Excellence Training programme hosted alongside Stenden South Africa is currently upskilling up to 50 hospitality and tourism staff members.
- Local businesses are encouraged to participate in a festive lighting competition launched by Multi Security Services to brighten Port Alfred shopfronts this December.
- The Adopt a Spot initiative, supported by Ndlambe Municipality, invites companies to maintain and beautify roadside gardens and traffic islands.