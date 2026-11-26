Sunshine Coast Tourism and local partners have launched a collection of community-driven initiatives to prepare Port Alfred for the upcoming holiday season. While tourism operators focus on upskilling hospitality staff and encouraging festive civic pride, an urgent plea has also been issued to save the town's Beach Safety Fund amid dwindling reserves.

From beach security and municipal beautification to hospitality excellence training and holiday lighting competitions, residents and businesses across Ndlambe are being called upon to actively contribute to the town's safety and charm.