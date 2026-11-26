As one visitor said to Talk of the Town at the weekend, “The new padel courts are really great, and the exterior and interior of the former bowls clubhouse are breath-taking.”

The clubhouse is now ‘home’ to the Boma Restaurant on its northern end and the bowls club room on its southern end, all beautifully appointed.

For many decades the bowling club boasted four greens, two of which have now been taken over by the new arrangement, one as a parking area and the other by two padel courts.

The complex has a new entrance, in Cawood Street across the road from Caldecott Street.

Boma restaurant and padel development board member Steven Sievwright told Talk of the Town: “Our intention is to create a welcoming environment where people can enjoy a meal or drink, whether they are playing padel, visiting the bowling facilities or simply coming through to enjoy the restaurant.”

Sievwright said the development is a shared investment involving several local families and shareholders who share the same vision for the project and its contribution to the city.

He added: “The vision behind this development goes beyond simply establishing padel courts and a restaurant. Our aim is to create a central sporting and social hub that promotes and supports sporting facilities within Makhanda while encouraging greater social interaction and community involvement.

“The investors and shareholders have also agreed that this project should ultimately contribute to the betterment of the city.”

Bookings for the padel courts are available from 7am, while the restaurant opens at 10.30am, seven days a week.

THIS MARKET IS BIG, REALLY BIG … The annual four-day Grahamstown Christmas Market got underway in the PJ Olivier school hall yesterday (Wednesday) and is set to continue until 3pm on Saturday.

In addition to the popular coffee shop in the foyer, there are 50-plus stalls in the hall that include handmade kitchen utensils; Jo’s Cookies (coffee biscuits, butter shortbread and soetkoekies); designer desk pads and calendars; handmade door stoppers; fishing cooler bags; Mitford Park quality meats; and Christmas gifts galore.

Trading hours are from 10am to 7pm today and Friday, plus 9am to 3pm on Saturday.

Convenor Mariette Barnardt said this week amid the hustle and bustle of organising, arranging and delegating: “Of course, no Christmas Market visit is complete without a stop at our lovely coffee shop – take a breather, enjoy something delicious and soak up the positive atmosphere.”

NOT MUCH RAIN, AGAIN … Weatherman Jim Cambray reports as follows on Makhanda’s rainfall for the week November 15 to 21: “Another low rainfall week with only 9mm, and temperatures ranging from 10∫C to 31.5∫C. Sunrise is now at 5.01am and sunset at 7.01pm, so nice long days now.”

OFFICE-BEARERS ELECTED … The newly re-launched Grahamstown Historical Society (GHS) held a committee meeting in the Albany Club last month when Jock McConnachie was elected interim chair and John Gillam interim vice-chair. Office-bearers are Catherine Bloy (secretary) and Colby Cockcroft (treasurer). The purpose of the initial committee meeting was to formally elect office-bearers nominated at the general meeting held on October 3.

POTHOLE FIXERS ON THE JOB … At long last, following several mentions in this column and complaints from motorists and residents, George Street, one of two entrances into Makhanda from the N2, is being repaired. Long may this positive action continue – vehicle wheels and tyres have been taking strain for too long!

‘SHADY’ CHARACTER LURKING? … I had to chuckle – okay, more than just a chuckle!

A photo appeared in last week’s column depicting a street riddled with potholes.

I had walked the 150m-or-so from home to Jackson Street, camera in hand, at about 6.30am on a Friday two weeks ago, strolled from here to there, and this side of the street to that side, taking shots from different angles.

Assignment over, I proceeded to walk back home. On the way up, a white hatchback car approached from behind and pulled up alongside me. It was an armed response vehicle from a local security company, and the driver explained that their control room had received a call from a concerned resident about a man walking up and down the street.

The caller requested that they (security company) investigate.

I informed the response officer that, as an octogenarian who had lived just up the road for 56 years, I was hardly likely to be pacing up and down the street “casing out the joint” with ulterior motives.

Maybe the call was made because I was wearing dark jeans and a black windbreaker, and may have looked “shady”!

I subsequently learned that someone had posted on a neighbourhood security watch group about someone walking up and down!

FAST IN THE GARDENS … Teenagers Zac Fletcher and Jessica Muirhead finished first in the men’s and ladies’ divisions respectively at last Saturday’s parkrun in Makana botanical gardens when 133 runners and walkers took to the tree-lined pathways and tracks.

Fletcher finished in 20 minutes 15 seconds, while Muirhead completed the 5km course in 30 mins 14 secs.

The next three men’s finishers were Chengetai Chakurungama, Jack Kahlane and Khaliphane Moyo, and in the ladies’ section Nasipha Tafane, Tayla Jarvis and Nina Hundermark.

BATHURST STREET BACK THEN … I took a walk down and up Bathurst Street the other day, and it brought back memories, many of them.

Headed for Church Square and passing the former Olympia Café premises (remember Herbie Daniels?) I reached what is now Galaxy Furniture & Appliances at 11/13 Bathurst Street.

Once upon a time, RET Butler’s Pharmacy occupied the same premises and had the obligatory dispensary as well as cosmetics and gifts sections, plus one of the first, if not the first in then Grahamstown, one-hour photo developing and printing services in town.

Later came Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and later still Galaxy. The two floors above these businesses were occupied by the offices of the Master of the Supreme Court (later high court), and most likely still are.

While standing there, a look across the road brought into view 8 Bathurst Street, occupied decades ago by Nev’s Chicken Inn (who remembers the legendary Nev Conacher?)

That same building, incidentally, is looking a bit rundown and “sad” these days, and could do with some TLC.

PARTNERSHIPS … Here’s a no-prizes quiz for the older readers of this column, those who were teenagers back in the 1960s and who enjoyed the “bop sessions” in St George’s Hall on Friday nights, “Coke floats” at Rendezvous Café on Saturday mornings and matinees at the Odeon in Bathurst Street on Saturday afternoons.

The question is - what line of business or profession were these five partnerships in Grahamstown back in the 1960s?

Leader & Krummeck; Hewitt & Palmer; Espin & Espin; Reed & Mansfield; and Beaumont & Rice.

Okay, how is your memory?