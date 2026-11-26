How homeowners can stay proactive with smart locks, lighting, and community watches
Port Alfred SAPS urges residents to tighten home security amid rise in opportunistic crime
Police highlight key interior, exterior, and neighbourhood vigilance steps to deter criminals
TTott Contributor
2 min read
In response to a rise in opportunistic crime, the Port Alfred South African Police Service (SAPS) has issued a comprehensive home security advisory to help residents safeguard their properties. The police guidelines emphasise practical interior and exterior safety precautions, vigilance at home, and stronger community collaboration.
SummaryOpen the quick read
Secure property exteriors by installing motion-sensor lighting, clearing overgrown vegetation, and locking away ladders and tools.
Keep all doors, windows, and security gates locked at all times, even while occupants are inside the house.
Avoid leaving valuables such as laptops and phones inside parked vehicles overnight, and park in garages where possible.
Screen domestic and casual workers with background checks and coordinate with neighbours or neighbourhood watch groups.
Utilise automated light timers and notify private security providers or police when leaving properties unattended for extended periods.
Picture: GARETH WILSON
Opportunistic crimes are increasing. To improve your house safety, the Port Alfred SAPS recommends the following:
Exterior Safety Measures:
Install motion-sensitive or automatic timer lights to deter criminals and monitor activities around your home.
Watchdogs:
A visible watchdog can act as a deterrent, but make sure it is out of reach of strangers and be aware if it suddenly dies without a clear explanation.
Clearance:
Keep the area around your house clear of bushes and potential hiding spots.
Tools and Ladders:
Store tools, ladders, and other items that could be used to gain entry, away from view.
Interior and Access Security:
Doors and Windows: Ensure all doors and windows are locked and closed at all times, even when you are home.
Alarm System: Activate your house alarm system before leaving your home.
Key Control: Implement proper key control, change locks when keys are lost, and consider using codes instead of labels on your keys.
Community and Worker Safety:
Neighbourhood Watch: Establish or join a neighbourhood watch group to monitor your area and report suspicious activity to the Police or your security companies.
Worker Background Checks: Conduct background checks for all workers, whether they are permanent of casual.
Inform Neighbours: Let your neighbours know when you are away for extended periods to help keep an eye on your property and collect mail.
When at home:
Do not leave doors closed, but unlocked.
Do not let anyone enter your home unless you have an appointment, and don’t let them wander your home attended.
Do not leave items close to open windows.
Keep security gates locked at all times, don’t let them stand open – KEEP THEM LOCKED!!
By all means try to park vehicles inside the garage and not in the street.
Do not leave laptops, cell phones, wallets ect, in your vehicle at night!!
Close curtains at night – activities/movements are monitored at night if curtains are left open with lights on!!!
When Away from home:
Automated lighting – Use automatic timers for lights to make your home appear occupied.
Inform Security – If you are on a long vacation, or going away for the weekend.
Important contact numbers:
Port Alfred SAPS-067 598 2019 (Cell phone) 24 hrs
Charge office046 – 604 4700/03
Multi Security-046 – 624 2508
Sky Alarms-046 – 624 2806
Let’s all work together to make Port Alfred safe for all!