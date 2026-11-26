Every Sunday 9am-12pm Bathurst Farmers Market, rain or shine, Just off Centre, Kowie Road.

Every Sunday 12.30pm Lunch Buffet at Halyards Hotel. Bookings can be made at 046-604-3355.

Every Sunday 10am to midday Sunshine Classics: a mix of good music that has stood the test of time, over the decades and centuries. Get your free subscription and weekly link by e-mailing sunshineclassics3@gmail.com

Every Monday Port Alfred River & Ski Boat Club Steak Monday, Live Music with Greg Short. Bookings 046-624-4532.

Every Tuesday 5.30pm Kowie Striders Time Trials, Port Alfred Country Club (PACC): 3km walk/run; 5km walk/run; 8km walk/run at 17h30pm in summer and 17h15pm in winter.

Every Tuesday U3A Computer Workshop Via Zoom. E-mail andrewpearce4477@gmail.com

Every Wednesday from 1pm Port Alfred River & Ski Boat Club Seafood Extravaganza. Bookings 046-624-4532 or with Mandy 063-271-2693.

Every Wednesday 5pm-10pm Port Alfred Tennis Club. Social Tennis. A bring and braai is hosted with a cash bar available. Contact following no. 082-329-3399.

Every Wednesday 5pm-7pm Scottish Country Dancing in the Don Powis Hall, Settlers Park Retirement Village. All are welcome. Contact Trish on 082-893-0676 or 046-604-0444.

Every Friday 9am-12pm The Petticoat Lane Charity Shop is open. The shop is located next to the Sikhulisa Skills Centre, opposite the Police Station on Pascoe Crescent.

Every Friday 2pm Social backgammon Friday’s at the Dock, small boat harbour. Discover the world’s oldest board game. Come watch, join in, and let us teach you the ropes. No charge. Happy hour from 4pm to 5pm.

Every Saturday 8am Parkrun, Civic Centre, Port Alfred

Every Saturday 9am to 12pm The Market Traders Courtyard Farmers Market. Van Der Riet Street. Contact: 084-407-4067.

Last Sunday of the month Sunday Lunch at MyPond Hotel. Bookings can be made at 046-624-4626

Second Sunday of the month 12pm The Moths Battleaxe Shellhole meets at the Eddie Grant Moth Hall (Behind the Ski Boat Club) for a bring and braai lunch. Contact 082-454-5868 or 083-325-000 or 060-881-1791.

Every Monday and Thursday at 8.30am 1820s golf at Royal Port Alfred golf club. No formal handicaps or bookings required. You can contact following no. 046-624-4796.

First Tuesday of the month 5.30pm for 6pm The Lower Albany Woodworkers Guild meets at various venues. Contact 082-771-0009 or 066-037-7985.

Second Tuesday of the month 9.30am for 10am Kowie Probus: Royal Port Alfred Golf Club. Eddie Wepener 083-655-7007.

Last Tuesday of the month 11am-12pm Are you mourning the loss of a loved one? Monthly meeting at the Baptist Church Port Alfred. Contact Cheryl 083-556-7562.

Every Third Saturday of the month 2pm Port Alfred Floral Art Group gathering. Glen’s Den, Settlers Park Retirement Village. Contact Elaine Thompson: 082-696-6302

Second and Fourth Thursdays of the month (February to November) The University of the Third Age (U3A) Port Alfred meetings. For information, or to join, contact U3A Secretary, Rob Crothall rob@crothall.co.za. 9.30am for 10am.

Third Thursday of the month 9.30am for 10am The Lower Albany Historical Society (LAHS) based in Port Alfred meetings or outings. For information, or to join, contact LAHS at hatfield@telkomsa.net.

First Saturday of the month 8am-10am Kleinemonde Morning Market outside of the Community Hall.

Last Saturday of the month 9am-12pm Albany Vintage and Classic Motor Club at 91 Alfred Road in the Hawkins Industrial Park.

Thursday November 26 9.30am for 10am University of the Third Age (U3A) at the Don Powis Hall at Settler’s Park presents Dr Carol Hofmeyer talking on a personal account of the Keiskamma Art Project. Meeting fee is R5 for members and R10 for visitors.

Friday November 27 9am - 3.30pm Three Valleys Open Day - Proteas and Hiking. Entrance for the open days are free. Enjoy a self-guided hike for R150 per person, browse and buy protea bouquets and seedlings and enjoy delicious farm honey. Coffee, tea, soft drinks and snacks are available for purchase. No booking needed for open day.

Friday November 27 from 10am Kowie Pickleball Open Day. Slots available are 10am - 11.30am, 1pm - 2:30pm and 4pm to 5.30pm. Venue: Titi Jonas Community Hall, Nemato. No experience required, equipment provided and all ages and fitness levels are welcome. Contact coach Charlie - 079-742-3139.

Saturday November 28 9am Huiz Diaz Bazaar. Alexandria.

Saturday November 28 Tractor Day Fundraiser. Alexandria Golf Club.

Saturday November 28 7pm The Port Alfred Rock and Surf Club Ballies Disco Night. R100 per person. Tickets are available through club members or from Dulux Paint Centre. Sequins are encouraged, club menu, lots of prizes.

Saturday November 29 from 8am. GBV Awareness 5km Fun Run. Wear black and purple in solidarity of GBV. Royal St Andrews Hotel. Adults R50. Children under 12 R20. Contact Azeezah Adams on 068-316-5155 for more information.

Tuesday December 1 9am - 4pm Coastal Kindness First Aid Course Level 3. Bushwillow Primary School, Kenton-on-Sea. R1,000 per person. Contact: 083-283-4701.

Friday 4 and Saturday 5 December The 2026 South African Schools Boat Race.

Friday December 4 9am - 3:30pm Three Valleys Open Day - Proteas and Hiking. Entrance for the open days are free. Enjoy a self-guided hike for R150 per person, browse and buy protea bouquets and seedlings and enjoy delicious farm honey. Coffee, tea, soft drinks and snacks are available for purchase. No booking needed for open day.

Friday December 4 12h30pm to 5pm Viv Jordan Memorial Golf Day. Royal Port Alfred Golf Club. 4 Ball Alliance, Shotgun Start at 12h30pm. Cost R350.00 per golfer. Bookings: Pro Shop 046-624-4696.

Friday December 4 Huiz Diaz Christmas Dinner at R200 per person. Contact Tania on 082-773-3774 for tickets and more information.

Saturday December 5 Alexandria Country Market.

Saturday December 5 12pm - 1pm Charity Art Auction Supporting Port Alfred SPCA at the Girl Guides Hall. Setup is between 7am and 8am whilst the auction will be held at 12pm. Contact: 076-408-1130.

Saturday December 5 and Sunday December 6 8am to 4pm The highly anticipated Harry Owsley Classic returns in the first week of December at PABCC! Book early – you don’t want to miss this one! Great company, lawn bowls on immaculate greens in one of the most scenic venues in the world, right on the banks of the Kowie River. You’re going to kick yourself if you miss out on this Classic! Fours (any gender), Entry: R2000 per team. Cash prizes over R30 000! Bookings: 082-878-7383.

Saturday December 5 9am - 3pm The exciting H-Mart Port Alfred Classic Motor Show will take place at the Port Alfred Country Club. There’ll be: Rare classic and muscle cars, Vintage and modern Motorcycles, Craft stalls, Food, coffee & refreshments stalls, Tools & spares stalls, Competitions with prizes, Jumping castles and fun for the kids. Contact Colin: 082-442-7193 or Dean 083-251-9585.

Sunday December 6 4pm - 8pm Christmas Night Market at The Bridge Church Fields. An evening of lights, fun games for kids and a festive vibe. Vendors are welcome at R50 each.

Friday December 11 to Sunday 13 December 8am - 5pm Bathurst Plant and Garden Festival, Bathurst Village. Contact 083-544-8154.

Tuesday December 15 9:30pm - 2am Season Opener at Jerry’s, Kenton-on-Sea. Featuring Chunda Munki, DJ Neil and DJ Mike. R250 per person. Contact: 087-550-0844.

Wednesday December 16 Kariega Classic, Southwell Country Club near Port Alfred. Mountain Bike Options include: 15km (R50), 28km (R200), 50km (R300) and Running Options include: 5km (R50) and 15km (R100).

Wednesday December 16 6pm Kenton-on-Sea Art Exhibition Opening, Kenton Town Hall.

Wednesday December 16 9pm - 2am Milo Mudley, Jerry’s, Kenton on Sea. R150.00 per person. Contact: 087-550-0844.