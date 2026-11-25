Young athletes from the Ndlambe region delivered standout performances at the Eastern Province Athletics Sub-Youth Championships held at Westbourne Oval in Port Elizabeth. Competing across multiple track and field events, several rising stars from Port Alfred Junior Secondary School and Kenton Primary School earned podium finishes, capping their regional success with national team selections for the upcoming ASA Sub-Youth Championships in Potchefstroom.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Faith-Kaylee Machina won the girls’ U11 600m and finished second in the 1200m event.
- Kenton Primary School dominated field events, including a clean sweep of the podium in the boys’ U11 turbo javelin led by Ziminathi Ndibaza.
- Mohammed Motsebetsi claimed first place in the boys’ U13 1500m and secured third in the 800m.
- Multiple Ndlambe competitors were selected to represent Eastern Province at the ASA Sub-Youth Championships in Potchefstroom.
- Port Alfred Junior Secondary School athletes achieved notable results under coach Karen Zimmerman.