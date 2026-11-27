There was no shortage of excitement, laughter and sporting spirit as Happy Hours Pre-Primary School hosted its very own mini-Olympics last week, with Grade R and Grade RR learners taking to the field for a fun-filled day of friendly competition.

The event kicked off in true South African style with the singing of the national anthem, setting the tone for a morning of enthusiasm and camaraderie. Adding to the patriotic atmosphere, many participants and supporters proudly donned their Springbok attire.

The young athletes put their co-ordination, balance and speedy mobility to the test through a variety of entertaining activities. From balancing races and carrying sacks on trays to jumping over miniature hurdles, every event offered an opportunity to develop movement skills while having plenty of fun. A particularly entertaining activity involving buckets and balls added to the excitement.