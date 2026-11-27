Building balance, coordination, and team spirit on the field
Little Olympians showcase big energy at Happy Hours sports day
Grade R and Grade RR children tackle hurdles and obstacle races while parents join the track
SSARAH COHEN
1 min read
Happy Hours Pre-Primary School recently hosted a vibrant mini-Olympics, bringing together Grade R and Grade RR learners for an unforgettable day of sporting fun and camaraderie. The spirited event united children and families in a lively celebration of movement, teamwork, and school community.
SummaryOpen the quick read
Grade R and Grade RR learners at Happy Hours Pre-Primary School took part in a spirited mini-Olympics day.
The morning began with the South African national anthem, with many supporters and children wearing Springbok attire.
Young participants tackled obstacle races, balance challenges, sack carrying, and miniature hurdles.
Parents and guardians joined the fun by competing in their own energetic field sprint.
BOKKE SPIRIT: Students, dressed in their Springbok attire showed sporting-spirit as they ran across the field with buckets to collect balls.
There was no shortage of excitement, laughter and sporting spirit as Happy Hours Pre-Primary School hosted its very own mini-Olympics last week, with Grade R and Grade RR learners taking to the field for a fun-filled day of friendly competition.
The event kicked off in true South African style with the singing of the national anthem, setting the tone for a morning of enthusiasm and camaraderie. Adding to the patriotic atmosphere, many participants and supporters proudly donned their Springbok attire.
The young athletes put their co-ordination, balance and speedy mobility to the test through a variety of entertaining activities. From balancing races and carrying sacks on trays to jumping over miniature hurdles, every event offered an opportunity to develop movement skills while having plenty of fun. A particularly entertaining activity involving buckets and balls added to the excitement.
Parents, guardians and friends gathered to cheer on the little Olympians, but the youngsters weren’t the only ones showing off their sporting abilities. Parents and guardians also took part in a spirited sprint across the field, drawing plenty of laughter and further strengthening the sense of camaraderie.
The morning was a celebration of movement, teamwork and good old-fashioned fun!