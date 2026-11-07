Carl Wiersma from Port Alfred and Leah Lepront from Scottburgh are in Australia for the Rip Curl GromSearch International Final covered by Sun Bum, taking place at North Narrabeen on Sydney’s Northern Beaches from 7–10 November. The two South African qualifiers earned their places by winning the premier U16 divisions at the Rip Curl GromSearch Port Alfred presented by the Royal St Andrews Hotel. Strong surf at Port Alfred provided a demanding test for South Africa’s leading junior surfers. Wiersma beat Ben Esterhuyse in the boys’ final, posting 15.50 out of 20. Lepront won the girls’ title ahead of Jasmine Venter. Both earned international final berths and R20,000 travel vouchers. The GromSearch was an anchor event of the successful Port Alfred Easter Festival 2026. With the Royal St Andrews Hotel backing quality surf competitions, surfing remains central to a festival that brings competitors, families and visitors into town over Easter. Now the focus shifts to Australia, where 16 of the world’s best U16 surfers will contest the international titles. A natural-footer groomed on the rights of Port Alfred’s East Beach, Wiersma brings plenty of experience in powerful beach-break conditions. “I’m super stoked to be here in Australia. The waves are fun, the place is beautiful, and I’m grateful to have this opportunity. Now I’m just keen to pull on a contest vest and get going,” said Wiersma. Lepront is a goofy-footer whose local break is Scottburgh’s right-hand, sand-bottom point. North Narrabeen offers a different challenge: a world-class left-hand beach-break, with numerous other wave options nearby. “I’m really looking forward to competing against some of the best U16 surfers in the world. The waves have been really fun, and I can’t wait to get started and see how I go,” said Lepront. The GromSearch winners’ list gives some indication of the standard. World champions Caitlin Simmers, Caroline Marks and Gabriel Medina have all won, alongside Erin Brooks, Brisa Hennessy, Samuel Pupo, and Leonardo Fioravanti. More than 60% of the surfers on the 2026 WSL Championship Tour are former GromSearch winners. Five of the six surfing medallists from the past two Olympic Games also competed in GromSearch events. The past 19 WSL women’s world titles have been won by former GromSearch finalists. For Wiersma and Lepront, it is an opportunity to test their surfing against a strong international field and compete for titles previously claimed by some of the sport’s biggest names. Watch the event live and free on Rip Curl’s YouTube channel. The Rip Curl International GromSearch is proudly covered by Sun Bum and supported by Ritual Vision and Fatboy Bikes.